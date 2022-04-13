Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell carry Wolves past Clippers in play-in game



Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell came through an uninterrupted flow of clutch making. Patrick Beverly delivered the intensity of an emotional win over his former team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have proved that they are part of the playoffs, and that rare wind for this franchise is where they are going.

Edwards and Russell combined for 59 points to help the Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Carl-Anthony Towns and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

“The game has to go the other way,” said coach Chris Finch. “That’s why you have a team, because a lot of other people have moved on.”

Edwards scored 30 points, including five 3-pointers, and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send the Wolves into a first-round matchup with Seed No. 7 and Memphis at the Western Conference.

“We’re using what we have,” Russell said. “We have a lot of pieces that complement each other.”

Paul George finished with 34 points after 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who had a second chance to go to the playoffs with a home game for the No. 8 pick against New Orleans or San Antonio on Friday.

Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) played their part in the stretch, but the clippers failed to make enough breaks when the Timberwolves were throughout most of the first half.

Cities had just 11 points in -11 shooting for 3 and were fouled out in the middle of the fourth quarter, but his sidekicks were more than challenging.

“I took what the game gave me. They gave me that. They were afraid to watch me, and I took that chance,” Edwards said.

Jackson’s 3-pointer gave the Clippers the biggest lead of the game at 93-83 with 8:54 remaining, but about 4 minutes later Russell knocked out the 3-pointer leading for a 97-95 advantage and the Wolves never gave up. He saluted the crowd for a punctuation mark.

Edwards followed up with a Tomahawk Dank after Powell blew the top of the key.

“I’m one of the best defensive guys in the world, and no one can save him,” said Beverly, who later broke down in tears during an enthusiastic celebration as he rose to the Edwards scorer’s table.

Fans were excited for this fast-paced, fast-paced team advancing to the playoffs for the second time in 17 years, but the buzz stopped somewhat in the third quarter when George found his groove with a smooth 15 points.

Towns then fouled out at 7:34, less than 2 minutes after he checked in.

“They played much better on the floor without KAT,” said Clippers coach Tyrone Lu. “They’ve entered us defensively. They’ve introduced a lot more. I don’t think we’ve made the right drama.”

The Clippers managed to disrupt the Towns in the regular season when they won three of their four matchups, losing only when George was out in January, and they left no stone unturned to attack the two-time All-Star Center by any means. Nicholas Batum was his initial painkiller, but most clippers had a hand in it.

Cities have failed to make a basket in the first half for more than three years, a 0-for-7 clunker. His only point came in a pair of free throws, and he flashed a sarcastic smile and pumped first after receiving that call.

Sticking with it

The Wolves trailed 45-38 when the Towns were left with their fourth foul before 3:48 halftime, but less than a minute later there was a delay after a woman in the crowd hid on the court while delivering a dead ball to the other end. Striking an animal rights protest, he glued his hand to the hardwood along the baseline and the safety spread before he was removed.

Timberwolves have taken advantage of extended breaks. Russell hit a 3-pointer on the balance of two mid-range floaters and a half to help get a 53-51 lead at the break.

Beverly is sick

The most central figures in this matchup could be Beverly, the relentless defender and the ace movement who has spent the last four seasons with the Clippers.

The NBA announced a $ 25,000 fine for Beverly shortly before Tiffany for his “unfair treatment” of referee David Guthrie in Minnesota’s last game, to which he shouted, “You trash!” On his way out of court after being ejected for a second technical foul.

Beverly got a technical in the third quarter of the game, even after a tug-of-war with Marcus Morris Sr. More importantly, he had seven points and a game-high 11 rebound.

“When he’s in that mode, it irritates the team,” George said. “It ignites the ground.”

Tip-INS

Clippers: Backup guard Luke Kennard, their fifth-leading scorer, was at home due to a hamstring injury.

Timberwolves: Backup forward Torian Prince was out with a swollen knee.

Coming next

Clippers: Host the San Antonio-New Orleans winners on Friday night. The Spurs play the Pelicans in an elimination game on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves: Game 1 in Memphis on Saturday afternoon.