Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Delta Variant Become Threat In America

Washington. The Delta Variant of Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in America after Britain as well. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist, has issued a warning regarding this. He says that the rate of spread of this variant is very high.

At the same time, experts believe that if this form of corona continues to spread like this, then at the end of the year once again America may have to face increasing cases of the epidemic. More than 40 cases of Delta Plus variants have been reported in India.

UK-like situation

During the press conference at the White House, Anthony Fauci said that more than 20 percent of the cases coming to America are of the Delta variant. About 10 percent of the cases have been reported here in two weeks. He said that the kind of situation that has been created in Britain, similar situation has started appearing here as well. So we need to be alert.

fast spreading infection

According to Anthony Fauci, if we look at the data of infection in America, it is known that the infection of delta variants is spreading rapidly here. Around May 8, it was up to 9.9 percent. Within two days it increased to 20.6. So America needs to be careful with this variant.

Emphasis on vaccination of youth

According to Anthony Fauci, the good news is that America-made Corona Vaccine is also effective on Delta variants. This means that where America is at risk from this variant. At the same time, we also have an effective weapon to stop it.

The most dangerous is the Delta variant

Significantly, the double mutant strain B.1.617.2 of the corona virus found in India has been named Delta by the World Health Organization. More than 60 countries of the world have confirmed cases of delta variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already recognized this variant as ‘Variable of Concern’ meaning dangerous or more lethal.