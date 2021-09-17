Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump, will not run in 2022

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald J. Calling Trump “a cancer for the country,” Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio said in an interview Thursday that he will not run for re-election in 2022, citing his seat after only two terms as the Trump-backed primary rival. in Congress instead of competing against.

Mr. Gonzalez is the first, but perhaps not the last, of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump after January 6. The president still thrilled for the former at a party instead of facing the brutal primaries next year at Capital Riot.

The Congressman, who has two young children, insisted that he was moving in large part because of family considerations and the difficulties he faced in living between the two cities. But he clarified that tensions had escalated since his impeachment vote, after which he faced threats and fear for the safety of his wife and children.

Mr. Gonzalez said that quality of life was paramount in his decision. He recalled an “eye-opening” moment this year: when he and his family were welcomed at a Cleveland airport by two uniformed police officers, part of the extra security precautions following the impeachment vote.