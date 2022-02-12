Net Worth

Anthony Mackie Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Anthony Mackie Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth
Written by admin
Anthony Mackie Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Anthony Mackie Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Anthony Mackie’s net worth and salary?

Contents hide
1 What is Anthony Mackie’s net worth and salary?
2 Early Life
3 Acting Career
4 Personal Life

Anthony Mackie is an American actor who has a net worth of $8 million. He is perhaps best known for appearing in the Marvel films as Captain America. He has also appeared in such Off-Broadway and Broadway plays as “The Bacchae” and a “Behanding in Spokane”, and in such films as “Brother to Brother”, “She Hate Me”, “Million Dollar Baby”, “Half Nelson”, “The Hurt Locker”, “The Adjustment Bureau”, and “Real Steel,” among several other films.

Early Life

Anthony Mackie was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 23, 1978 to Martha Gordon and Willie Mackie Sr. He has one brother, Calvin Mackie who is a former associate professor of engineering at Tulane University.

Mackie attended Warren Easton Sr. High School and graduated from the high school program North Carolina School of the Arts. He then went on to graduate from Juilliard in 2001. While still a student at Juilliard, he played Tupac Shakur in the play, “Up Against the Wind” in New York.

Acting Career

After graduating, Mackie was cast as Don Cheadle’s understudy in the Off-Broadway production of “Topdog/Underdog”. He then starred in the play, “Talk”, and subsequently won an OBIE Award for his work. He made the transition to film work in 2002, appearing in the film, “8 Mile” opposite Eminem and playing the main antagonist Papa Doc. Mackie’s first major role in a feature film was in 2003’s indie flick “Brother to Brother.” He played a struggling gay black man named Perry. He appeared in the Oscar Best Picture winner “Million Dollar Baby” the following year.

READ Also  Kevin Na Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

He later starred in Spike Lee’s “She Hate Me” and appeared in three films in 2006: “We Are Marshall,” “Half Nelson,” and “Crossover.” He starred in three August Wilson plays in 2008 (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fences, and Jitney) in Washington DC at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The following year, he appeared in the New York City Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “The Bacchae,” appearing as Pentheus. In February 2010, he starred with Christopher Walken on Broadway in “A Behanding in Spokane.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In 2009, Mackie starred in the film “Notorious,” portraying the late rapper Tupac Shakur. He starred in another Oscar Best Picture winner, “The Hurt Locker” that same year. 2011 saw Mackie play roles in the films “The Adjustment Bureau” and “Real Steel.” Mackie portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. in the HBO drama “All the Way” in 2016. In 2017, Mackie starred in “Detroit.” Mackie was cast in the fifth season of Netflix’s anthology “Black Mirror.” He also appeared in “The Hate U Give” in 2018, “Synchronic” in 2019, and 2020’s “The Banker.”

Mackie gained worldwide fame when he starred as Sam Wilson / Falcon / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He appeared in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man” in 2015, “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” In 2021, Mackie starred in the Disney + series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Outside of his successful acting career, Mackie opened a bar in 2011 called NoBar in Brooklyn. He opened a second location in Williamsburg, but unfortunately closed both locations in 2015.

READ Also  Zion Williamson Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

Personal Life

Mackie married his long-time love Sheletta Chapital in 2014 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Canta, Dominican Republic. The pair met when they were just seven years old. The couple has four sons together. Sadly, they announced their divorce in 2018.


#Anthony #Mackie #Net #Worth #Celebrity #Net #Worth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment