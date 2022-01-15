Anthony Rapp Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Anthony Rapp’s Net Worth?

Anthony Rapp is an American actor and singer who has a web value of $6 million. Anthony Rapp is greatest identified for originating the position of Mark Cohen within the Broadway musical “Hire.” Additionally on stage, he performed Charlie Brown within the 1999 Broadway revival of “You are a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and originated the a part of Lucas within the 2014 musical “If/Then.” Rapp has additionally appeared in movies resembling “Adventures in Babysitting,” “College Ties,” “Dazed and Confused,” and “A Stunning Thoughts,” and performs Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the tv sequence “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Rapp has been nominated for 2 Broadcast Movie Critics Affiliation Awards, an On-line Movie & Tv Affiliation Award, and a Display screen Actors Guild Award.

In late October 2017, Anthony Rapp relayed a narrative from 1986 when he was 14 years previous and was reportedly sexually propositioned by a a lot older Kevin Spacey. The allegations precipitated Spacey to concern an apology and on the identical time, come out of the closet as a homosexual man. One thing that had been lengthy-suspected.

Early Life and Schooling

Anthony Rapp was born on October 26, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois to Douglas and Mary, who divorced three years later. He was raised by his mom in close by Joliet along with his older sister and his older brother Adam. Rising up, Rapp was concerned in group theater, and gained awards for his singing. He went to Joliet West Excessive College, and in addition attended Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan. In 1989, Rapp moved to New York to enroll as a movie scholar at New York College, however ended up dropping out after one semester.

Profession Beginnings on Stage

In 1981, Rapp made his stage debut within the off-Broadway present “Youth is Damaged,” and in addition appeared as a youngsters’s refrain member in a manufacturing of “Evita.” He subsequently made his first look on Broadway in “The Little Prince and the Aviator,” a musical primarily based on the novel “The Little Prince”; nevertheless, the present closed throughout previews. Following this, Rapp appeared in “The King and I,” “Valuable Sons,” “Six Levels of Separation,” “The Future of Me,” “Sophistry,” “Trafficking in Damaged Hearts,” and “Raised in Captivity.”

Breakthrough with “Hire” and Additional Stage Profession

Rapp had his breakthrough in 1995, when he originated the position of Mark Cohen within the off-Broadway manufacturing of Jonathan Larson’s musical “Hire.” He went on to play the position on Broadway, on a nationwide tour, and on London’s West Finish; later, in 2007, he reprised the position in a Broadway revival, and in 2009 carried out it on one other nationwide tour. Rapp’s credit within the latter half of the 90s are the off-Broadway present “Shiny Lights, Massive Metropolis” and the 1999 Broadway revival of the musical “You are a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” wherein he performed the titular character.

In 2001, Rapp appeared in his brother Adam’s play “Nocturne.” The following yr, he starred because the titular king in a manufacturing of “Henry V” in Boston. Rapp’s subsequent credit had been “Hedwig and the Offended Inch,” “Non-public Jokes Public Locations,” “Little Store of Horrors,” and “The 24 Hour Performs.” In 2005, he performed Dr. Madden on this planet premiere of “Feeling Electrical,” a rock musical that later turned “Subsequent to Regular” on Broadway. From 2007 to 2014, Rapp carried out the one-man present “With out You,” primarily based on his personal memoir. Throughout this time, he additionally appeared in “Some Individuals Overseas” and “POP!,” and originated the position of Lucas within the musical “If/Then,” costarring his fellow “Hire” alum Idina Menzel.

Movie Profession

Rapp made his function movie debut in 1987, showing as a part of the ensemble of the teenager comedy “Adventures in Babysitting.” Subsequently, he was in “Grave Secrets and techniques,” “Removed from Residence,” and “College Ties.” Rapp had one in all his largest years on display in 1993, when he appeared in two acclaimed movies: the approaching-of-age comedy “Dazed and Confused” and the dramedy “Six Levels of Separation,” wherein he reprised his position from the unique stage model. He was subsequent within the smash-hit catastrophe movie “Tornado.” Rapp closed out the 90s with a task within the comedy “Man of the Century.”

Within the early 2000s, Rapp appeared within the intercourse comedy “Highway Journey” and the biographical drama “A Stunning Thoughts,” the latter of which gained the Academy Award for Greatest Image. He additionally appeared within the musical “Open Home.” In 2005, Rapp reprised his stage position as Mark Cohen within the movie adaptation of “Hire,” and in addition appeared within the dramedy “Winter Passing,” directed by his brother. His different credit embrace “Let Them Chirp Awhile,” “Blackbird,” “The Different Lady,” “Junction,” “Do You Take This Man,” and “bwoy.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Photos

Tv Profession

On the small display, Rapp debuted within the tv movie “Sky Excessive” in 1990. 4 years later, he was in one other tv movie, “Assault at West Level: The Court docket-Martial of Johnson Whittaker.” Rapp subsequently appeared in episodes of the sequence “The Lazarus Man,” “Spin Metropolis,” and “The X-Information.” Within the 00s, he was within the tv movie “The Seaside Boys: An American Household,” in addition to in episodes of the reveals “Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit,” “Kidnapped,” and “Psych.”

In 2015, Rapp was in two episodes of “Cease the Bleeding” and three episodes of “The Knick.” He landed his largest tv position but in 2017, when he started taking part in the principle position of Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on “Star Trek: Discovery”; notably, it is the primary character within the tv franchise to be overtly homosexual. Rapp has additionally appeared on the Netflix sequence “13 Causes Why” and within the docuseries “Equal.”

Private Life

Rapp is taken into account one of many first overtly homosexual males on Broadway, having come out to his mom on the age of 18. Nevertheless, he prefers to id as queer, and has additionally recognized as bisexual up to now. In November of 2019, Rapp bought engaged to his boyfriend Ken Ithiphol.

Actual Property

In December 2021 Anthony paid a little bit over $3.5 million for a New York Metropolis condominium.

Sexual Assault Allegations Towards Kevin Spacey

In 2017, Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on him when he was 14, and Spacey was 26. He was impressed to come back ahead throughout this time by the burgeoning #MeToo motion. Following his accusations, quite a few others reported tales of sexual misconduct by Spacey through the years. In 2020, Rapp sued the actor for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional misery.