Anthony Rizzo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline, has tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the team’s Covid-19 injured list on Sunday, manager Aaron said Boone.

Rizzo, who turned 32 on Sunday, got off to a good start with the team, making three home runs in nine games, but he is the latest member of the organization to test positive for the virus. The team has had two notable virus outbreaks and several other bright spots.

Boone said Rizzo, a cancer survivor, was mildly symptomatic, describing it as “painful,” but said he was otherwise fine. Boone said we would miss Rizzo after his hot start for the team and said he hoped he could be back “as soon as possible”.