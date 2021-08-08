Anthony Rizzo Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline, has tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the team’s Covid-19 injured list on Sunday, manager Aaron said Boone.
Rizzo, who turned 32 on Sunday, got off to a good start with the team, making three home runs in nine games, but he is the latest member of the organization to test positive for the virus. The team has had two notable virus outbreaks and several other bright spots.
Boone said Rizzo, a cancer survivor, was mildly symptomatic, describing it as “painful,” but said he was otherwise fine. Boone said we would miss Rizzo after his hot start for the team and said he hoped he could be back “as soon as possible”.
“He’s obviously been great for us in every way,” said Boone. “I just spoke with him, he’s fine. He has symptoms, but he’s fine, but obviously a little disappointed.
While most of the Yankees’ positive tests have been in so-called breakthrough cases in which a person is positive despite being fully vaccinated, Rizzo’s vaccination status was unclear. In June, while a member of the Chicago Cubs, he told reporters he was not yet vaccinated, saying he was “taking longer to see the data” in what he described. as a “difficult decision”.
Other teams have faced coronavirus outbreaks this season, including the Washington Nationals, who at one point briefly lost nearly half of their active roster, but the Yankees have been hit particularly hard, with a long list of positives that include stars like Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and now Rizzo.
“You have to ride,” Boone said of the team’s long list of positives.
Luke Voit, who led the majors in the home circuits last season but struggled this season after knee surgery, was dropped from the injured list on Sunday and was named to the starting lineup instead. of Rizzo for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
#Anthony #Rizzo #Tests #Positive #Coronavirus
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.