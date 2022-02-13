Anthony Weiner co-hosting new radio show, ‘The Left Versus the Right’ with Curtis Sliwa



NEW YORK (WABC) — Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner has a new job.

He co-hosted the first episode of his weekly radio show alongside Guardian Angels founder, Curtis Sliwa.

The show is called ‘The Left Versus the Right’ and airs on WABC AM Radio. It is not affiliated with WABC-TV.

The new show will feature opinion programming about current events and local New York City issues.

Before Saturday’s show, Weiner addressed what he called the ‘elephant in the room.’

“No, this isn’t some kind of a comeback…a radio show about New York is sometimes just a radio show about New York,” he said.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011, and Sliwa lost a bid for Mayor of New York in November.

ALSO READ | More shootings after violent day as NYC grapples with gun violence

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11555626"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11555626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The spate of gun violence in New York City continued Friday.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo