Anthony Weiner Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What’s Anthony Weiner’s Net Worth?

Anthony Weiner is a former politician and convicted intercourse offender who has a internet value of $350 thousand. Anthony Weiner represented New York’s ninth congressional district for seven phrases from 1999 till 2011. He in the end resigned from Congress after a sexually specific picture of himself he despatched to a girl on Twitter was made public. Later, in 2017, Weiner pleaded responsible to a different sexting cost of sending obscene materials to a minor, and was sentenced to 21 months in jail.

Early Life and Schooling

Anthony Weiner was born on September 4, 1964 within the Brooklyn borough of New York Metropolis to Frances, a highschool math trainer, and Mort, a lawyer. Each of his dad and mom are Jewish. Weiner has a youthful brother named Jason, and had an older brother named Seth who was killed in successful-and-run incident in 2000. As a youth, Weiner went to PS 39 The Henry Bristow College. Subsequently, he attended Brooklyn Technical Excessive College. After graduating in 1981, he enrolled on the State College of New York at Plattsburgh. As a junior, Weiner did an alternate program on the Faculty of William & Mary. He graduated with a BA in political science in 1985.

Profession Beginnings in Politics

Following his school commencement, Weiner joined the employees of United States Consultant Charles Schumer, for whom he labored for 3 years in Washington, DC. Inspired to become involved in native politics, Weiner then transferred to the district workplace in Brooklyn. In 1991, he acquired his first probability to run for political workplace when the New York Metropolis Council expanded from 35 to 51 seats. Weiner went on to narrowly win the first, earlier than successful the final election unopposed in November. On the age of 27, he was the youngest councilman within the historical past of New York. Weiner remained on the Metropolis Council for seven years.

United States Home of Representatives

Weiner ran for Congress in 1998, trying to exchange the seat of his mentor Chuck Schumer in New York’s ninth congressional district. He received the election, and took workplace the following 12 months. Over his seven phrases by way of 2011, Weiner centered on a spread of home and overseas points. Amongst his achievements, he created the bipartisan Congressional Center Class Caucus and served because the chief sponsor of the Stop All Cigarette Trafficking Act. Weiner additionally established a professional-selection voting document, and pushed for expanded Medicare for all People. Nevertheless, he additionally made many poor decisions, similar to voting in favor of giving George W. Bush authority to make use of navy pressure towards Iraq.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Weiner was identified for being demanding, temperamental, and infrequently abusive. The New York Occasions reported that he labored lengthy hours and required his employees to be in fixed contact with him through BlackBerry. Furthermore, it was reported that Weiner incessantly berated his employees and threw workplace furnishings in matches of rage. On account of this, he had one of many highest employees turnover charges of any Congressperson on the time.

Spencer Platt/Getty Photographs

Scandals

In 2011, Weiner despatched a sexually specific picture of himself to a girl on Twitter; after it was leaked to the general public, he determined to resign from Congress. A pair years later, Weiner acquired himself into one other sexting scandal when he despatched specific images of himself to a different lady. This time, he carried out the exercise beneath the alias Carlos Hazard. In 2016, new claims emerged alleging Weiner had sexted a 15-12 months-outdated lady. Consequently, gadgets owned by Weiner have been seized, and a legal investigation was launched. Weiner in the end surrendered to the FBI in 2017, and pleaded responsible to 1 rely of transferring obscene materials to a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in jail with a further three years of supervision, and was required to register as a intercourse offender.

Mayoral Campaigns

Throughout his political profession, Weiner twice sought the Democratic nomination for New York Metropolis mayor. His first run was in 2005, when he got here in second to Fernando Ferrer. Weiner subsequent ran in 2013; nonetheless, his rising intercourse scandal sank his marketing campaign, and he received solely 4.9% of the first vote.

Submit-Congress Work

Following his departure from the Home of Representatives, Weiner fashioned the consulting agency Woolf-Weiner Associates, by way of which he suggested greater than a dozen firms. He additionally labored with the worldwide regulation agency Covington & Burling. In 2015, Weiner joined the PR agency MWW Group as an element-time marketing consultant. Later, he was the CEO of the countertop producer IceStone, a place he held by way of 2021.

Private Life

In 2009, Weiner acquired engaged to Huma Abedin, a private aide to Hillary Clinton. The couple married in 2010, and had a son in 2011. Shocked and perturbed by the main points of her husband’s intercourse scandal, Abedin determined to separate from Weiner in 2016. After Weiner pleaded responsible in 2017, she formally filed for divorce; nonetheless, the case was withdrawn from courtroom the next 12 months, because the pair selected to settle their divorce privately with the intention to defend their younger son.

A documentary movie about Weiner’s 2013 mayoral marketing campaign – in addition to his intercourse scandal – was launched in 2016. Entitled “Weiner,” it was directed by Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, who got full entry to his marketing campaign.