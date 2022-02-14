Anti-CRT bills aim to outlaw discrimination, not free speech, advocates say



Republican lawmakers across the country have enacted legislation to block the use of Critical Ethnic Theory (CRT) in public schools, and while critics claim the bills invade freedom of speech, lawyers have framed the issue as a way to prevent racial discrimination. And upholding federal civil rights law.

“It’s very clear about the eradication of discrimination and racism for all. It’s not a Republican issue. It’s not a Democrat issue,” said Arizona State Representative Jake Hoffman, R-Gilbert, who initiated three bills. Gadget Clock Digital. “It takes the work of our civil rights leaders who fought so hard to get us where we are today.”

Will Wade, Georgia State Republican Will Wade, R. Dawsonville, a Georgia law enforcer, said his bill’s goal was to “ensure classroom children do not compete against each other on the basis of their color. I believe in how we should measure the content of our character We must show full and complete respect. “

Parents and grassroots leaders have raised concerns Critical race theory – In public schools – a framework that involves the building blocks of society to discover systemic racism under the surface.

Opponents of the bill claim they have suffocated teachers’ right to First Amendment and barred them from talking about the history of American slavery.

“Instead of encouraging education, the classroom censorship bill effectively prevents educators and students from learning and talking about race and gender issues that affect their lives,” said Emerson Sykes, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project. , Says Gadget Clock Digital. “We will continue to work to protect the rights of students and teachers in teaching and learning full history in schools, free from censorship or discrimination.”

Andrea Young, executive director of Georgia’s ACLU, told Gadget Clock Digital in a written statement, “We should teach racism and racism the way we teach mathematics or chemistry: as accurately as we can.” “Whether you are white, black or brown, as a parent you want your children to have an accurate view of history in which we are now unable to adhere to our ideals of race and discrimination.”

Yet proponents of the bill claim that they support the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The Wades Bill, HB1084, would prohibit school systems from using any curriculum or compulsory program to “work, promote, or encourage divisive ideas,” including claims that “one nation is inherently superior to another nation;” That “the United States is fundamentally racist;” That “a person, for his racial reasons, is naturally racist or oppressive towards people of other races, consciously or unconsciously;” That “a person should be discriminated against or treated unfairly only because of his or her ethnicity;” And that “intellectualism or traits such as the principle of hard work have been created by racists or people of a certain caste to oppress people of other races;” Among other claims.

The bill further states that “nothing in this Code shall be construed to infringe or infringe upon the rights reserved by the Georgia and United States constitutions or to infringe on intellectual liberty and freedom of expression.” The bill further states that it will not prohibit school officials from “intentionally and without question approving questions of specific divisive ideas raised by students” or others, and it will not prohibit discussion of divisive concepts, as part of a broader course of education . “

“As the husband of two academics and an outstanding educator, it was important to me that we ensure that their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and expression are not infringed upon,” Wade told Gadget Clock Digital. “We created this law to ensure that teachers still have the academic flexibility to talk about current events.”

In Arizona, Hoffman sponsored the HB2906, which was led by Governor Doug Dussie, R-Ariz. Signed the law in July 2021. The law prohibits any local or state government agency from promoting or training that requires “any kind of judgment or judgment to be based on race, ethnicity or gender,” such as claiming that any race is “morally or intellectually superior to another” or “a person. Everybody should be discriminated against unknowingly … only or partly because of the person’s ethnicity. “

Hoffman also endorsed HB2112, which would ban instruction on pre-K-through-12 education concepts. He also backed the House Concurrent Resolution 2001, a state constitutional amendment that, if approved, would go to the ballot in November. HCR 2001 states that school authorities “may not compel or compel any employee or student to adopt, confirm, approve, comply with or conceive in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964” as stated in HB 2906.

Hoffman told Gadget Clock Digital: “We want voters to keep an eye on this. We as a state reject racism and discrimination.” “I don’t want to buy that argument just to somehow reject racism … to say that it somehow limits freedom of speech.”

Jonathan Butcher, an education fellow at the Heritage Foundation, which has developed model legislation to combat CRT, told Gadget Clock Digital that the ideology is in direct opposition to constitutional law.

“Critical race theory is meant to be applied,” Butcher said. “Those who write about critical race theory say that it has a functional dimension. By applying these concepts, they are trying to undermine the most important civil rights law in the federal code, the civil rights law. We are saying, ‘You can’t need anyone. Federal Working or believing in the idea that it conflicts with the law. “

According to the Heritage CRT Act Tracker, seven states have enacted laws to protect students and staff from the CRT, while such laws are pending in ten states and have been enacted in eight.

“The whole principle behind the critical race theory is that it’s a lens through which you look at every aspect of society; it’s something you adapt to, it’s a worldview,” said Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, an organization that equips grassroots workers. Fox told News Digital that he opposes the CRT and advocates for bills that support curriculum transparency. “Critical race theory divides people by race, and when that lens is applied to anything in society, the result is going to be segregation.”

“The Democratic Party, at both the federal and state levels, has been so polarized against anything from the right, even if it’s the values ​​that support them,” Anderson lamented.

Hoffman noted that none of the Democrats voted for HB2906 “None of the Democrats who have commented on the need for ethnic cleansing have voted to say that Arizona does not support racism,” he said.

Wade, however, hopes that at least some Georgia Democrats will support his bill. As every Democrat on the subcommittee voted against HB1084, one member personally told Wade that “they want to vote for this law.” Wade says he’s talking to five Democrats who might consider the bill – “I think two or three would vote for it.”