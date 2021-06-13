Anti Gravity Motorcycle, Hyperlink, & more coming to the game:

PUBG Cell 1.5 Beta model Patch Notes: Take a look at Anti Gravity Motorbike, Hyperlink, & more coming to the sport: Krafton has launched PUBG Cell 1.5 beta replace patch notes which have include a ton of recent options, together with new weapons and automobiles and lots of more issues. PUBG Cell 1.5 beta replace will give beta testers the alternative to check the upcoming options in the sport earlier than it globally launched.

The registered gamers who had already registered for beta testing can obtain this model. They’ll check this model and options, in case of any bugs or errors they can provide their suggestions to the sport builders to allow them to repair these bugs earlier than its world launch. Gamers will get unique in-game rewards for serving to builders to check the updates.

PUBG Cell 1.5 beta model Patch notes New Options:





PUBG Cell 1.5 beta model comes with a bunch of recent options and content material in the sport together with the new Erangel Transit, Anti Gravity Motorbike, Binoculars, and more. Right here is full data of updates coming with the PUBG Cell 1.5 beta replace patch observe.

Erangel Transit System – That is the important attraction that’s coming with this patch observe. Erangel Transit System will work on Hyperlines which can assist gamers to journey quick from one place to one other place. A high-tech hyperline for trans-island journey.

Anti Gravity Motorbike – Gamers will love to experience Anti Gravity Motorbike which launched in the 1.5 beta model. This high-tech bike works on levitation tech which might hover above the water (low altitude) and floor.

Air Conveyor – Air Conveyor can be utilized to launch into the sky for long-range switch and you’ll sudden strike on enemies by controlling the route.

Binoculars – These Binoculars will enable you to spot enemies in long-distance and mark them simply.

– These Binoculars will enable you to spot enemies in long-distance and mark them simply. Safety and Patrol Robotic – This can be a Particular robotic canine that may be present in some city areas the place you need to use them to scan the whole city space for high-quality fight provides.

– This can be a Particular robotic canine that may be present in some city areas the place you need to use them to scan the whole city space for high-quality fight provides. MG3 Mild Machine Gun – This LMG comes with 7.62mm ammo the place it comes with a novel firing mode. This mild Machine Gun can fireplace up to 660 or 990 rounds per minute. This gun is barely spawned in airdrops.

Victory Statue & Snaps – After claiming victory, you may place a statue to rejoice. Solely MVP of the profitable crew can summon this Victory Statue anyplace. With the Victory Snaps function you may select to disguise or show the teammate data in picture mode after profitable basic mode.

