Anti-national rhetoric in Ujjain: Anti-national rhetoric in Ujjain, four arrested, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Taliban mentality is not tolerated

Highlights Anti-national slogans were chanted in Ujjain on Thursday night

Charges of treason filed against 15 persons, four persons arrested

Ujjain police are identifying the accused on the basis of CCTV footage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Taliban mentality is not tolerated

Anti-national slogans have been chanted in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. People have made declarations in support of Pakistan. Since then, 15 people have been charged. Four people have been arrested at the same time. Raids are underway to arrest the rest. Crowds gathered for Moharram are said to have shouted slogans. Those people are being questioned. The incident took place at Gita Colony in Ujjain.

During the Moharram uprising, the crowd chanted anti-national slogans. Upon learning of the incident, the crowd rushed to the spot. Police have arrested four youths. He is being questioned at Khara Kuan police station. Police have registered a case of treason against 15 people based on CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the four. Further action will be taken in this case after interrogation of the youth.

Besides, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement has also come on this incident. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, “We have taken strict action on this incident.” The accused have been arrested. We will not tolerate the Taliban mentality at all.

During flag hoisting in Indore, stones were hurled from the other side, injuring two people.

It is to be noted that a similar case was reported on August 15 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This was followed by stone pelting on both sides. After the incident, the police filed a case against both the parties. Two people were also injured in the stone pelting.

