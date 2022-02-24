Anti-Russian protests hit US, Europe amid Ukraine invasion



Anti-Russian protests erupted across the United States and Europe on Thursday as Russia continued its offensive in Ukraine to seize the Kiev capital.

Protesters in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday rallied in support of Ukraine, as organizers planned to lead a march to the Russian mission and then to the Russian consulate.

There were also crowds of pro-Ukraine protesters outside the Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street in central London on Thursday.

The Russian coat of arms outside the Russian embassy in Dublin, Ireland, was painted red on Thursday after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Crowds also gathered outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, Scotland, for a public demonstration of “Stand with Ukraine”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message that he had previously spoken with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and promised sanctions against Russia. He also sought to seize the assets of all major Russian banks in what he described as “attacks on democracy and the free world.”

Pro-Ukrainian protests have also taken place outside the Russian embassy in Paris, France and Berlin, Germany.

Meanwhile, the video shows Russian authorities beginning to detain all domestic protesters on Thursday.

Among those being detained is Marina Litvinovich, a Moscow-based opposition activist who went on social media to call for anti-war protests in several Russian cities, Reuters reported. He told the outlet that he was detained on his way home.

The Russian Interior Minister stressed that “all necessary measures will be taken to ensure public order.”

The Committee of Inquiry of the Russian Federation, the government body responsible for the investigation of major crimes, has warned that those who take part in any of the “exciting foreign political situations” will face trial or be criminally charged.

In Washington, DC, the word “MURDER” was spray-painted in red letters on the driveway outside the Russian Embassy. U.S. Secret Service and DC Police were seen standing at the scene.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal appears to be to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, “behead the government” and “establish his own regime.” He claims that Putin himself hinted at this in his overnight speech.

The U.S. military says troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade arrived in Latvia on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. embassy in Riga. They were the first U.S. forces to move to the Baltic region to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to the Allies and to strengthen NATO’s eastern frontier.

However, the official stressed that “US troops will not fight in Ukraine.” He said there were no U.S. military aircraft in Ukrainian airspace until Wednesday morning.

Russia has fired more than 100 ballistic missiles at Ukraine since the initial overnight attack. EST began at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, when Russian forces began firing missiles from the Black Sea towards major cities in central and eastern Ukraine from land and sea-based platforms, officials said.

Ground infiltration was also occurring, and so far, the main targets were primarily military and air defense, barracks and ammunition depots, he added.

The official said Russian forces were fighting the three main axes “designed to take over major population centers.” The heaviest fighting is taking place near an axis from northeast to south of Ukraine, from Belarus to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

A second axis extends from central central Ukraine to southern Belarus to Kiev. To the south, a third axis extends from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 to the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, has called on Russia to remove SWIFT, or the Society for World Bank Interbank Financial Telecommunications, and its allies through destructive financial sanctions against Russia, through the provision of defensive anti-aircraft. All diplomatic relations with Russia. Recognizing Ukraine as a non-NATO member, Markarova said he did not expect US troops to protect Ukraine but hoped other support would give them a “strategic friendship.”