Antibodies Begin To Drop Six Weeks After Full Corona Vaccination

Antibodies drop to less than 50 percent in 10 weeks. This article has been published in The Lancet.

According to the researchers, how quickly this can happen, no assessment can be done yet. According to a UCL Virus Watch study, antibody levels are significantly higher in both doses of Pfizer vaccine compared to AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca is recognized as a coveshield in India.

According to the researchers, the level of antibodies was higher in people who were vaccinated compared to people with earlier corona virus infection. Madhumita Shrotri of the UCL Institute of Health Informatics says that the antibody levels were initially very high when taking both doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine. He said that there has been a significant decline in these levels in two to three months. Researchers studied 600 people above the age of 18 for this.

According to Professor Rob Aldridge of the UCL Institute of Health Informatics, they are thinking about who should be given priority for the booster dose. Statistics show that people who were initially vaccinated. In particular, those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine now have the lowest antibody levels possible. Along with this, those people who are more vulnerable to infection, whose age is 70 years or more, they should be vaccinated on a priority basis.