Antifa allegedly assaults Portland GOP rallygoers, understaffed police struggle to respond



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The resource-strapped Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reportedly took more than 20 minutes to respond when alleged Antifa members attacked Saturday’s campaign event near police headquarters in downtown Portland.

Officers had “adequate resources” to set up a crime scene on the southwest 3rd and main street, according to police, that the black-dressed protesters were already scattered after the smoke grenades, color-filled balloons and fireworks were thrown. “Two people were injured in the mortar attack,” police said.

Violence by protesters summed up the event in support of Republican Gov. candidate Stan Puliam, whose platform included returning to police.

“It happened when a Republican dared to hold an event in Portland to talk to our police about financing. Antifa shows up,” Puliam tweeted with footage of the incident.

Puliam further claims that “the less well-funded police did not show up in time to allow us freedom of speech.”

Speaking to the media after the incident, Pulium said that what he and his supporters felt was “an experience almost every day for the neighbors of the Portland community.”

Clashes of counter-protesters in Conway, Portland; 1 shot, but no arrest

“We called the police, we called 911,” he said. “Actually, at the Justice of the Peace Center, we were just outside their headquarters, sitting for more than 20 minutes. No police officer came to the end to speak to us.”

While Portland had 30 officers per 100,000 in the 1970s, the current ratio is eight to 100 per 100,000.

“And then we wonder why all the violence and destruction is happening on our streets,” he added.

A PPB statement confirmed that when a sergeant began monitoring the situation and gathering available resources, “there were only a handful of officers available at the end.”

The incident happened on the same day the PPB issued a separate statement describing Friday night to Saturday as “an extraordinarily busy evening of significant events” that strained their resources. The 12-hour interval included five shots, three serious accidents and a stolen ambulance.

Lower-level Portland police forced to close cold case unit, dealing with ‘devastating’ injuries for families

Officers responded to a call for people to shoot and throw objects from an overpass as they confronted a group of counter-protesters while driving a protest “caravan” through Portland.

Given limited staffing, Portland residents who call 911 are often held back for hours during evening calls, forcing police to prioritize calls based on importance.

“We’re very good at, in general, deploying resources in areas of greatest need. I can say that I think we have enough police to do what we want to do to keep the public safe,” Sergeant Kevin Allen told local ABC-certified KATU.

Neither the PPB nor Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office responded to requests for timely comment on the release.