Antihistamines may help resolve long COVID, report suggests



According to a recently published case, two healthy middle-aged women have almost returned to their normal daily activities after taking daily antihistamines for long covid. Report .

Researchers have noted that chronic covid is a chronic condition when patients with the virus have persistent symptoms that extend beyond the normal time frame for resolving the infection, but there is currently no evidence-based treatment for the disease that can be indicated. Manage it

“Most patients tell us that suppliers didn’t recommend anything that helped,” said co-author Melissa Pinto, an associate professor at the University of California, Irwin Sue, and the Bill Gross School of Nursing.

The report describes the first case of a white woman in her 40’s with a past medical history of Raynaud’s case (a condition where blood flow to the fingers is reduced). Polycystic ovarian syndrome (Hormonal disorders of the ovaries), and milk allergies.

He was probably one of the first known people to be infected with COVID-19 in the United States, according to the report Science caution .

Within 72 hours of being diagnosed, the woman, a healthcare worker, complained of “deep fatigue, discomfort and headaches” which then turned into a rash that spread to her back a week after her initial symptoms, according to the report.

After 24 hours he had a partial resolution of his symptoms, but two months after his diagnosis, he began to experience brain fog with recurrence of symptoms, which triggered a wide range of workouts that were unpublished, according to the paper.

After accidentally eating cheese for which she had known allergies for about six months of her illness, she took 50 mg of the antihistamine diphenhydramine, but accidentally noticed considerable relief from her ongoing fatigue.

When his symptoms returned three days later, he resumed diphenhydramine, so he continued to take it daily for six months until his doctor instructed him to change it to 25 mg of hydroxyzine and titrate it until the symptoms resolved, according to the case report.

He finally increased it to 50 mg, 90% back to baseline functional status, which he currently maintains for nine months without re-infection.

The report describes a similar case of a middle-aged white female teacher who, with the exception of asthma and seasonal allergies, had a remarkable past medical history who was treated with the antihistamine fexofenadine.

She may have been infected with COVID-19 from her child, who also had symptoms consistent with the virus, but her symptoms reportedly lasted nine months with fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

But when his fexofenadine ran out for 13 months of his chronic illness, the authors noted that he decided to take 25 mg of diphenhydramine by chance and the next day his brain fog and fatigue were completely resolved.

So he continued to take diphenhydramine every day, and according to the case report, he noticed an improvement in his brain fog, fatigue, and abdominal pain as well as a decrease in his odor.

He has been taking 25 mg of diphenhydramine at night and 180 mg of fexofenadine in the morning for more than 60 days and has returned to 95% baseline functionality, the report said.

One limitation of the report is that more research is needed to generalize to a larger population as it is a case study on only two patients, according to Science Alert.

“Patients tell us that they want more than anything they can do and that the most basic activities they can do are long before they get sick in Covid. Says .

“The possibility that an easily accessible, over-the-counter drug could make things easier [long COVID] The symptoms will give hope to an estimated 54 million people worldwide who have been in distress for months or even years. “