Antilia Case: Sachin Waje Antilia Case Latest News Update: Sachin Waje Antilia Case Latest News Update

Sachin Waje was a police officer, but his role in the Mansukh Hiren murder case has become more dangerous than that of an evil criminal. He had caught the CST to Kalwa local on the night of March 4 to plot Mansukh Hiren’s murder. Mansukh was also killed during the night. That night, Sachin Waje had a meal at a hotel in Nagpada, several kilometers from the crime scene, so that the investigating agencies could not catch his role in Mansukh’s murder.The NIA said in the chargesheet that Sachin Waje also held a meeting of officials from the social services branch, Dongri police station and CIU on March 4, during which it was said that raids were carried out at Tipsi Bar in Dogri late at night. After Mansukh’s murder, he also painted red this time, but the Panchnama was zero. He also went to a nearby shop after the raid. All this was done so that everyone would feel that Mansukh had no role in the murder case.Before the murder, Mansukh Hiren got a call from Tawde on the night of March 4 and went to meet Tawde without any fear. According to the NIA, the story of Tawde was also created by Sachin Waje. Sachin Waje told Hiren Mansukh that various investigative agencies can arrest him at any time, so Waje has made arrangements to save him from arrest and take him to a safe place from home. For this, Kandivali Crime Branch Inspector Tawde will call him. After some time, Kandivali Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane called Mansukh by the name of Tawde. Soon after, Mansukh was killed.

Suicide

The conclusion of the NIA investigation is that Sachin Waje had hatched a conspiracy that Mansukh Hiren’s death was not a murder but a suicide. For this, Waje called Mansukh to his office several times and pressured him to lodge a complaint alleging that he was being harassed by various investigative agencies and media.

Sachin Vaze case: ‘Sachin Vaze met Parambir Singh three times on the day of Mansukh Hiren’s murder’

Received a complaint letter from the lawyer

In this context, Sachin Waje called a lawyer and asked him to prepare a complaint letter on behalf of Mansukh. The lawyers did the same and sent the letter to Sachin Waje. Sachin Waje later edited a letter of complaint stating that Mansukh was “mentally unwell” due to harassment by various investigative agencies. The words ‘mentally ill’ were added to create the story of suicide.