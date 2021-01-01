Antilia Gelatin and Sachin Vaze case Mansukh murder

Highlights The NIA has so far arrested 10 accused in the Manush Hiren murder case

Sachin Waje met former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh three times on the day of the murder

Parambir Singh also alleged that he paid Rs 5 lakh to cyber experts

The NIA has so far arrested a total of 10 accused in the Antilia Gelatin case and Mansukh Hiren murder case, but now the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh is not named as an accused, but his role in the chargesheet filed by the NIA is also being questioned. The NIA said in its chargesheet that Sachin Waje met Parambir Singh three times on March 4, the day Hiren Mansukh was killed.

He met Sachin Waje three times on the day of Parambir Singh’s assassination

Sachin Waje met the Mumbai CP from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, then from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm and then from 7 pm to 7.30 pm. On the day of Hiren Mansukh’s assassination, these meetings between the Mumbai CP and Waje are very important because on the same day, on March 4, Waje left his office mobile and took a train from Mumbai to Kalwa railway station. CST. Mansukh was killed that night. During the investigation of this case, it has come to light that even though Sachin Waje was working in the crime branch, he used to complain directly to Mumbai CP Parambir Singh, not to Mumbai crime branch chief Milind Bharamba.

Sachin Waje parked the Scorpio car, not Mansukh, a ‘terrorist’ plot was hatched to make a name for himself

The NIA said in its chargesheet that Sachin Waje had called a meeting at his office at the police headquarters to identify Hiren Mansukh, which was also attended by crime branch inspector Sunil Mane and former flicker expert Pradeep Sharma on March 2 and 3. .. Later on March 2, Pradeep Sharma went to his office at the police headquarters to meet Parambir Singh.

Antilia case chargesheet: Mukesh Ambani was planning to extort money, Sachin Waje had left an SUV full of explosives outside

So Parambir Singh paid Rs 5 lakh to a cyber expert?

The NIA has included the statement of the cyber expert in its chargesheet. He told the NIA investigation team that Parambir Singh had paid him Rs 5 lakh for tampering with a telegram message called ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’, though he did not want to take the amount. The message came from the Jaish-ul-Hind militant group after a bomb blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi in January. Parambir Singh alleges that with the help of this cyber expert, he got such a message even after the Antilia scam. Not only that, but threatening posters were also thrown in the message.