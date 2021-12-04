antim box office week 1 good earning salman aayush sharma after sooryavanshi tadap first day box office. Final box office first week’s good first week’s box office earning after Sooryavanshi’s first day’s Tadap
Last’s total earnings at the box office
According to box office expert Taran Adarsh, the last has earned 5.03 crores on Friday, 6.03 crores on Saturday, 7.55 crores on Sunday, 3.24 crores on Monday, 2.90 crores on Tuesday, 2.50 crores on Wednesday, 2.10 crores on Thursday, with 1.25 crores on Friday. The total box office collection of Ultimate in India has been 30.60 crores. With this, the year 2021 has become the second such Bollywood film which has earned so much more than the films which have been released in the year 2021.
Sooryavanshi at number 1 and last at number 2
Although the last is far behind in combating Suryavanshi or you can also say that Suryavanshi’s record will not be able to break the last. Sooryavanshi has proved to be the highest grossing film if seen on the basis of the first week’s earnings. Sooryavanshi earned 120.66 crores in the first week. Next comes the number Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s last The Final Truth. Last first week gross earning is 26.35 crores.
Will put a close eye on last’s business
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom has also earned a gross of 18.50 crores in the first week. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi has earned 17.43 in eight days. Mumbai Saga’s gross has been 12.60 crores in the first week. Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap has been released, making the biggest impact on the last business. Like the last, Tadap is also a masala entertainment action film.
first day box office collection of tadap
Tadap has received a good response from the audience. Tadap has earned 4 crores at the box office on the first day. It is expected that on the weekend, this earning can cross the mark of 15 crores while increasing. The budget of Tadap is between 20 to 25 crores, in such a situation, this film can show the way out of the cinema hall to the last one by increasing its pace rapidly in terms of earnings.
