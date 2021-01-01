Antim First Look Poster: Salman Khan Ayush Sharma Starrer Antim The Final Truth New Poster Released

A poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has been released. Salman and AYUSH are seen arguing on the movie poster. Not only that, but both of them are seen looking at each other’s eyes angrily on the movie poster. Fans’ curiosity about the film has increased after seeing the poster of the film’s finale.

Final poster publication



Earlier, Ayush Sharma had appeared in the film ‘Lavayatri’ in the role of a Gujarati boy. AYUSH is seen as a dangerous, strong hooligan in ‘Antim’. Fans have also reacted a lot after seeing the look of Salman Khan and AYUSH in the film. Salman Khan has released a poster of the movie ‘Antim’ on his Instagram account. Also a cool headline. Salman Khan wrote in the caption – The beginning of the end of evil. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Special is Ayush Sharma’s second film ‘Antim’. In this, he is seen in a strong look in front of Salman Khan. Fans never tire of praising both. Salman Khan Films has produced ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The film is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.