Antim First Look Poster: Salman Khan Ayush Sharma Starrer Antim The Final Truth New Poster Released
Earlier, Ayush Sharma had appeared in the film ‘Lavayatri’ in the role of a Gujarati boy. AYUSH is seen as a dangerous, strong hooligan in ‘Antim’. Fans have also reacted a lot after seeing the look of Salman Khan and AYUSH in the film. Salman Khan has released a poster of the movie ‘Antim’ on his Instagram account. Also a cool headline. Salman Khan wrote in the caption – The beginning of the end of evil. Ganpati Bappa Morya.
Special is Ayush Sharma’s second film ‘Antim’. In this, he is seen in a strong look in front of Salman Khan. Fans never tire of praising both. Salman Khan Films has produced ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The film is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
