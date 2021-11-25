Antim- Salman Khan as ACP Rajveer Singh Koi To Ayega BTS video out now! ACP Rajveer Singh’s theme song ‘Koi To Aayega’ from ‘Antim’
With flying hair, fire in his eyes and an indomitable and menacing look on his face, Salman Khan looks tough and formidable as a Sikh cop in his avatar in ‘Antim’. ACP Rajveer Singh has been the talk of the town lately, and now the makers of ‘Antim’ have released the behind-the-camera video of the action song ‘Koi To Aayega’. The song was somewhat a revelry of Salman Khan’s character, giving the audience a glimpse of the action unfolding in the film.
BTS portrays Khan as ACP Singh, with an exaggerated and a menacing posture that exudes confidence, strength and the sheer aura of his character.
In BTS, Salman talks about his character saying, “There is an inherent meaning to being a Sardar. It means you are the king of the world.
It embodies a personality who is the best in every aspect and that is what we have tried to portray in our film. And when you are playing the role of a Sardar in a film, you need to make sure that ‘Singh is King’.” BTS reflects that for the way the action sequences have been executed in the film. There is a special nuance because they are realistic but at the same time crisp.
Aayush Sharma, who plays Rajveer Singh’s co-star in the film, talks about Salman and his character and says that there is a famous aura associated with Salman Khan. But in ‘Antim’ he has done it in a very different way and we will see him play his character in a different way.
‘Antim’ director Mahesh Manjrekar has heaped praise on Salman, saying it is one of his best roles. He further talks about how Salman has embraced the role in a new way, honed the character and its nuances and the release of the film will be a treat for the audience and fans alike.
‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.
Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 15:15 [IST]
