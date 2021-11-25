Antim- Salman Khan as ACP Rajveer Singh Koi To Ayega BTS video out now! ACP Rajveer Singh’s theme song ‘Koi To Aayega’ from ‘Antim’

News oi-Salman Khan

With flying hair, fire in his eyes and an indomitable and menacing look on his face, Salman Khan looks tough and formidable as a Sikh cop in his avatar in ‘Antim’. ACP Rajveer Singh has been the talk of the town lately, and now the makers of ‘Antim’ have released the behind-the-camera video of the action song ‘Koi To Aayega’. The song was somewhat a revelry of Salman Khan’s character, giving the audience a glimpse of the action unfolding in the film.

Minister’s bad words, ‘Rajasthan’s roads should be like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks’, being trolled!

BTS portrays Khan as ACP Singh, with an exaggerated and a menacing posture that exudes confidence, strength and the sheer aura of his character.

In BTS, Salman talks about his character saying, “There is an inherent meaning to being a Sardar. It means you are the king of the world.