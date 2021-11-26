Antim – Salman Khan screen timing will be 1 hour in that Aayush Sharma starrer! Salman Khan will be entry in the 8th minute of the film? 1 hour screen time
Let us tell you that this film is not going to be entirely of Salman Khan, but only Aayush Sharma is going to have a strong character. Such reports are continuously coming out but the real truth will come out only after the release of the film. During the film promotion, Salman Khan had revealed that he is completely in this film.
Many times in a funny way, he has said that this is not Ayush’s film but his film. Salman Khan is going to be seen playing the role of a Sikh policeman in this film and Aayush Sharma is playing the role of a gangster in this film.
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are going to be seen clashing throughout the film and you are going to see a lot of strong action. Salman Khan would hardly have played such a character before.
On the workfront, Salman Khan is going to be a part of great films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan. The shooting of Tiger 3 is going on continuously.
Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are going to be seen with Salman Khan in this film. Emraan Hashmi is going to be seen in the role of a villain in this film and will make a big bang.
The last one can prove to be the turning point for Aayush Sharma. Fans say that Aayush is going to prove himself with this film. They have worked hard.
