‘Antim’ streamed for 37 crore minutes continuously, Salman Khan and Aayush’s film made a record! ‘Antim’ streamed for 37 crore minutes continuously, Salman Khan and Aayush’s film made a strong record!

Streamed for more than 37 crore minutes non-stop

After this the film has received a lot of love and the film has set a record. The film has streamed for more than 37 crore minutes non-stop on ZEE5. Yes, this is a magical figure and no project has run for so many minutes in a row.

Final: The Final Truth

Aayush Sharma and Megastar Salman Khan Role Fans are very much liked. The film has proved to be one of the most streamed films of 2021. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Ultimate: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharm and Mahima Makhwana in lead roles.

Official adaptation of the Mulshi pattern

The film is an official adaptation of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. After the release of the film, the fans felt that Aayush Sharma has done a big bang in the film and has played such a negative role which has been successful in getting the love of the people.

His career is about to pick up speed

This film has proved to be great for Aayush Sharma and it is certain that his career is going to pick up speed very fast. Salman Khan supports Aayush in every way and that is the reason why he is seen with him every time.

tiger 3

Talking about Salman Khan, at this time he is in discussion about Tiger 3 and is continuously shooting for this film. In the end, his character was not that big.