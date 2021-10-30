Antim: The Final Truth- Ayush Sharma revealed that he was a little afraid to share screen with Salman Khan; see BTS Video – Antim: I was scared in the first scene with Bhai – said Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, told what was the advice; see

In a BTS video of the last, Aayush Sharma is telling that when he was sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the first time, he was a little scared.

Actor Aayush Sharma will soon be seen in the film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma has described doing a film with his brother-in-law Salman Khan as a dream. He has said that working with Salman Khan is like a dream come true. A behind the scenes video (BTS Video) was released by the makers of the film on Friday, in which Aayush is telling that he was a little scared when he was sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the first time.

He said, “As an actor, I feel it is very difficult to justify myself in front of Salman Khan. We are connected to each other but still when you go on the sets, there is a sense of their huge stardom. I remember when my first scene was with Salman bhai, I was a little scared.

Aayush Sharma further said, ‘One thing Salman Bhai came and told me that whatever Rahulia (Ayush’s character’s name in the last) is, he will not be scared. Shoot as Rahuliya, not Ayush. For me, being in the same frame with him was like a dream.

In the final, Salman Khan will be seen in the role of a Sikh cop for the first time. He has become Inspector Rajveer Singh, while Aayush Sharma plays the villain of the film. The trailer of the film was released recently which has been well received by the audience. The work of both the actors is being appreciated in the action sequence of the film.

The final is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Manjrekar was diagnosed with cancer during the shooting of this film. He has told that after the surgery, he is now free from cancer. Salman Khan is making the film. Produced under the banner of ‘Salman Khan Films’, the film will release on November 26.