Antim The Final Truth Box Office Opening Day 1 Friday November 26 collections | Last The Final Truth Box Office Opening – Day 1 Earnings

Salman Khan’s opening Trusted by Salman Khan, Last recorded an occupancy of 12.6 per cent in theaters on the first day, Friday. The film started with 8.6% occupancy in the morning shows. After this, even in the afternoon, the film continued to move at a slow pace and remained stable at 9.2 percent occupancy. In the evening shows, the film picked up a little pace and registered an occupancy of 13.8%, while by night the film pulled the audience into the theaters and registered an occupancy of 18.4%. Good performance in Mumbai – Pune The film did well in Mumbai and Pune. While the film recorded 20 per cent occupancy in around 600 shows in Mumbai, the figure stood at 17 per cent in around 200 shows in Pune. The morning shows in both the cities opened with 13 per cent viewership. By nightfall, the occupancy rate in Mumbai reached 33 percent, while in Pune this figure remained only 25 percent. Also good performance in southern cities If we talk about other big cities, then the last has performed average everywhere on the first day. If we talk about the cities of the south, then the film did well in Hyderabad with 16.5 percent occupancy in about 250 shows. In Chennai, the film registered an occupancy of around 11 per cent in only 81 shows. The film registered an occupancy of 9 percent in Bangalore also in around 250 shows. READ Also Shahrukh Khan Son Aryan Khan in Drug Case: I have never seen a headline about $1 billion cocaine, Javed Akhtar said furiously; started getting such comments --> -->

Average earning in other cities

If we talk about other big cities, then the last has earned average on Friday. While in Delhi the film opened with an occupancy of 9.5 per cent, in Kolkata on the other hand, the film performed well and opened with 11 per cent audience. In Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur also this figure was 8 – 9 percent. The film opened with 8 percent occupancy on the first day in Lucknow.

much better than the last movie

If we talk about earning, then the last one for Aayush Sharma, his previous film Loveyatri has brought many times better news. Even though Salman Khan’s support plays a very important role in it. Aayush Sharma had knocked the festival at the box office last time with Loveyatri but could only give an opening of 1 crore.

The film’s journey will decide the weekend

Thanks to Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s film has taken a decent opening. The word of mouth of the film is not bad and the weekend will decide how much this Hindi remake of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film can pull the audience. Mahesh Manjrekar has presented Aayush Sharma with the stardom of Salman Khan in a very simple way. Now it remains to be seen how much the audience and the box office support him this time.