Antim The Final Truth Box Office Opening Prediction: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film to open with 13-15 crores | ‘Ultimate’ box office: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will give opening of how many crores! will start with a bang
Smaller opening than Suryavanshi
Sooryavanshi Worldwide was released on 4500-5000 screens and the film gave an opening of 26 crores. But due to the clash, the last will be able to get only up to 3000 screens worldwide. Obviously, due to the clash, the business of the film will be affected and the opening of the last will be limited to 15 crores only.
fan following
The fan following of Salman Khan is tremendous, which no one can compare. He has given some of the biggest films of Bollywood. But the earnings of John’s last few films have also been very good. In such a situation, John will not let this journey be easy for Salman.
cinema hall occupancy
Still in many states cinema halls have not opened with full occupancy. Cinemas in many cities including Mumbai are currently running with 50-60 percent occupancy. Sooryavanshi’s earnings were also affected by this.. and now the last’s earnings will also be affected.
word of mouth
If the content of the film is good, then due to positive word of mouth, the film may gain momentum over the weekend. And in the first week, you can earn great money. But if the film gets a negative response.. then it will be difficult for it to cross the 100 crore mark.
weekend collection
Trade pundits are very much hopeful that the film will do well on the weekend. The collection of the first weekend film can cross the mark of 40-50 crores. But everything depends on word of mouth.
collision with sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is still giving a collection of up to 3-4 crores at the box office. Hence, the exhibitors are not in favor of taking her off the screen completely at the moment. Obviously, only in small figures, but the earnings of the final will be affected in some way or the other.
