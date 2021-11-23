Antim The Final Truth Box Office Opening Prediction: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film to open with 13-15 crores | ‘Ultimate’ box office: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will give opening of how many crores! will start with a bang

Smaller opening than Suryavanshi

Sooryavanshi Worldwide was released on 4500-5000 screens and the film gave an opening of 26 crores. But due to the clash, the last will be able to get only up to 3000 screens worldwide. Obviously, due to the clash, the business of the film will be affected and the opening of the last will be limited to 15 crores only.

fan following

The fan following of Salman Khan is tremendous, which no one can compare. He has given some of the biggest films of Bollywood. But the earnings of John’s last few films have also been very good. In such a situation, John will not let this journey be easy for Salman.

cinema hall occupancy

Still in many states cinema halls have not opened with full occupancy. Cinemas in many cities including Mumbai are currently running with 50-60 percent occupancy. Sooryavanshi’s earnings were also affected by this.. and now the last’s earnings will also be affected.

word of mouth

If the content of the film is good, then due to positive word of mouth, the film may gain momentum over the weekend. And in the first week, you can earn great money. But if the film gets a negative response.. then it will be difficult for it to cross the 100 crore mark.

