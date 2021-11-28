Antim The Final Truth Box Office Report Day 2 Saturday November 27 collections | Last The Final Truth Box Office – Day 2 Saturday Earnings
Strong hold on Saturday too
Last on Saturday, the theater recorded an occupancy of 14.5 percent. The film opened with 8.3 percent occupancy in the morning shows. By noon, this figure reached 11.5 percent. The audience’s love for the film increased in the evening and the film registered an occupancy of 16.72 percent. At the same time, the effect of the next day being Sunday was clearly visible in the night show and the film registered about 22 percent occupancy.
above average performance
The last performed well above average across all major cities. In Mumbai, the film registered an occupancy of 22 per cent, which remained 11 per cent in the morning shows but rose to 36 per cent by the night shows. In Pune too, the film performed almost the same, registering an occupancy of 22.5 per cent, reaching 33 per cent in the night show. The film has around 600 shows in Mumbai and 200 shows in Pune.
Mixed performance in southern cities
The film is doing well in southern cities as well. The occupancy of the film was 20 percent in 73 cities of Chennai. The film opened with an occupancy of 18 per cent which went up to 23 per cent in the night shows. In Hyderabad, the film registered an occupancy of 18 percent, while in Bengaluru this figure was not good and the film registered only 8.5 percent occupancy on the second day on Saturday.
No effect seen in Delhi
The film did not show much impact in other cities. While in Delhi the film registered only 10 per cent occupancy, in Lucknow the film registered 8 per cent occupancy. In Kolkata also the film registered only 7-8 per cent occupancy in 230 shows. Jaipur – In Surat, the film registered an occupancy of 11 – 12 percent, while in Bhopal also it registered only 8 percent occupancy.
no effect of clash
The final The Final Truth released a day after the release of John Abraham’s film Satyamev Jayate 2 but John Abraham, out of nowhere could make any impact on the Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma film. On the other hand, Suryavanshi’s earnings have also not affected the final and the film is slowly gaining momentum at the box office. It is believed that the film can give a weekend of 17 crores.
