Antim The Final Truth Box Office Report Day 2 Saturday November 27 collections | Last The Final Truth Box Office – Day 2 Saturday Earnings

Strong hold on Saturday too

Last on Saturday, the theater recorded an occupancy of 14.5 percent. The film opened with 8.3 percent occupancy in the morning shows. By noon, this figure reached 11.5 percent. The audience’s love for the film increased in the evening and the film registered an occupancy of 16.72 percent. At the same time, the effect of the next day being Sunday was clearly visible in the night show and the film registered about 22 percent occupancy.

above average performance

The last performed well above average across all major cities. In Mumbai, the film registered an occupancy of 22 per cent, which remained 11 per cent in the morning shows but rose to 36 per cent by the night shows. In Pune too, the film performed almost the same, registering an occupancy of 22.5 per cent, reaching 33 per cent in the night show. The film has around 600 shows in Mumbai and 200 shows in Pune.

Mixed performance in southern cities

The film is doing well in southern cities as well. The occupancy of the film was 20 percent in 73 cities of Chennai. The film opened with an occupancy of 18 per cent which went up to 23 per cent in the night shows. In Hyderabad, the film registered an occupancy of 18 percent, while in Bengaluru this figure was not good and the film registered only 8.5 percent occupancy on the second day on Saturday.

