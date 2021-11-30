Antim The Final Truth Box Office report Day 4 monday 29 november Collections | Last The Final Truth Box Office – Monday 4th Day Earnings

Good performance in many cities

Antim did well on Monday in several cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Jaipur. The film registered an occupancy of around 14 per cent in Mumbai and Chennai. This figure was 12 percent in Pune, 11 percent in Hyderabad and 10 percent in Jaipur.

Strong performance of Aayush Sharma

Interestingly, Aayush Sharma is also getting a lot of praise for this Mahesh Manjrekar film. Aayush Sharma has surpassed the box office collections of his debut film Loveyatri with Aakami in just two days. Loveyatri had earned only 11 crores at the box office.

earning a week

It is believed that the earnings of The Final Truth can be up to 25 – 26 crores in a week. At the same time, the film can prove to be a hit at the box office by earning a whopping figure of 32 crores in 10 days while earning up to 5-7 crores next weekend. The budget of the film is only 30 crores.

no effect of clash

Significantly, the final The Final Truth has had to clash with John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 at the box office. But this film of Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma has not made much difference to the film of John Abraham. The film is also sharing the screen with Sooryavanshi.

Mahima Makwana’s successful debut

TV star Mahima Makwana has made her debut with this film and Mahima’s debut film at the box office will soon attain the status of a hit after the Corona period. This will be called a very successful debut for Mahima. It is believed that before Mahima Makwana, this role was offered to the girl bride Avika Gaur. At the same time, Salman Khan’s character Rajveer was also going to do Shahrukh Khan earlier. But if the ending is good then the box office of the last is even better!