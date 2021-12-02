Antim The Final Truth Box Office total collection Day 6 beat Satyamev jayate 2 total box office report. Ultimate The Final Truth Box Office Collection Day 6 Satyamev Jayate 2 Total Box Office

final salman khan box office

The last has earned 5.03 crores on Friday, 6.03 crores on Saturday, 7.55 crores on Sunday, 3.24 crores again on Monday, 2.90 crores on Tuesday. Overall, the final has earned more than 24 crores. However, Satyamev Jayate 2 seems to be far behind in this matter. Satyamev Jayate 2’s earnings have been completely reduced in theatres.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 earned 3.60 crores on the opening day. At the end of the first weekend, Satyamev Jayate 2’s earnings reached 10.10 crores. The lifetime collection of Satyamev Jayate 2 has also been 10.10 crores. According to media reports, Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned up to 12.55 crores at the box office so far with its 7th day earnings.

Ahan Shetty’s yearning will give competition

Let us tell you that Ahan Shetty’s yearning is releasing to beat the earnings of Salman Khan and John Abraham. Suniel Shetty’s son’s debut film Tadap is full of action. The trailer of Tadap has received a good response from the audience. Tara Sutaria will also be seen in the film along with Ahan Shetty.

Sooryavanshi Indian Box Office

On the other hand, Suryavanshi’s earnings have not been able to compete with Final and Satyamev Jayate 2. At the Indian box office, Satyamev Jayate 2 has become Rohit Shetty’s fourth highest-grossing film with a collection of 190.37 crores. It is obvious that even the last will not be able to beat Suryavanshi in terms of earnings.