Antim the Final truth Box office week 2 Salman Khan holds the fort strong, Worldwide records | Last The Final Truth Box Office: Salman Khan has a great second week

Antim the Final truth Box office week 2 Salman Khan holds the fort strong, Worldwide records
stay on second thursday
Salman Khan remained frozen at the box office on the second Thursday as well. The film has also earned around 70 lakhs on the second Thursday. It is believed that this figure will once again be on the rise on the third Saturday. The film had earned 2.1 crores on the first Thursday. Now this figure has reduced to less than half.
6 percent occupancy
The last recorded an occupancy of 6 percent at the box office on the second Thursday. While on one hand, the film started with 5 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, the figure reached 7 per cent by the end of the night. The film had an average performance across all the cities where Ananthi recorded an occupancy of 7-10 per cent on Thursday, 9th December.
Ayush Sharma has benefited
Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma starrer Ultimate The Final Truth may have received mixed response from the critics but the audience is welcoming the film with open arms. Be it the stardom of Salman Khan or the successful filmmaking of Mahesh Manjrekar. Both the reasons are directly benefiting Ayush Sharma’s career.
great first week
Even though the final box office release came a day after John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2, the clash didn’t affect the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer out of nowhere. It was believed that this film can earn up to 25 crores in the first week. But leaving the speculations behind, the last one earned 29 crores in the first week.
first week hit
Last The Final Truth has withdrawn its earnings in the first week itself. The budget of the film is only 30 crores. In such a situation, the last has now started making profits. This will probably be called Salman Khan’s lowest budget film till date. While the film is doing well in India, it is also doing well in overseas.
