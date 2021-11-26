Antim: The Final Truth movie review starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana | ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ movie review – The story goes beyond Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s 6 pack abs

Rahul lives with his family in Mulshi, Maharashtra, where his poor farmer father Satya (Sachin Khedekar) is forced to sell his farmland to land mafia. The director shows Rahul's rebelliousness from the very first scene. After a scuffle with the landlord there, the entire family has to move from the village to Pune. In Pune, where his father earns some money as a laborer, Rahul goes along with him into the quagmire of crime in a quest to take on the mafia and eliminate them. Soon he transforms from the city's unemployed Rahul to Pune's most dangerous gangster Rahulia. Rahulia seems to be addicted to power as he starts dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from a gangster. But to break his dream, comes the police inspector Rajveer Singh, who believes that crime should be ended with crime. They reduce the filth of the city by confronting all the mafias, but who will stop Rahulia's path – his deeds or his laws? directing In the year 1999, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborated with Sanjay Dutt to make a tremendous film – 'Vaastav', which was the story of a young boy becoming a gangster. 'Final' reminds me of that somewhere. But the good thing is that the treatment of the film here has been kept completely different. You are not able to connect emotionally with this film, but the characters of the film keep you tied from beginning to end. The flow of the story never breaks. Along with action, drama, masala, he has kept the mainstay of the story. The story is from Maharashtra, so many Marathi actors have been included, which works in a positive direction. Also, Mahesh Manjrekar should be praised for presenting Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in a different way. At the same time, talking about the shortcomings, the biggest drawback is that the film seems to be backward at the present time. We have seen the story of youth who accidentally enter the world of crime and the origin story is no different here. Maybe that's why the film doesn't connect emotionally. READ Also Kamal R Khan Took Jibe On PM Narendra Modi Says The budget of sports was reduced a few months back, now Modi ji is taking credit - Bollywood actor's taunt on PM - Bollywood actor's taunt on PM

acting

Mahesh Manjrekar, who made his debut in films with the film ‘Loveyatri’ in the year 2018, has been presented in a completely different look by Mahesh Manjrekar. With anger in his eyes and 6 pack abs, the hard work Aayush has put in for his character is clearly visible on screen. He has tried his best to live up to Rahul’s pain, sentimentality and stubbornness. However, he still has a lot more work to do on his expression. At the same time, actress Mahima Makwana has made her Bollywood debut with this film. They have done a good job, but Aayush and Mahima’s chemistry seems a bit dull. However, the special thing about the film is that in front of Salman Khan’s personality, Ayush is not seen buried anywhere. Police Inspector Rajveer Singh turned Salman Khan is once again in his domineering avatar. While tearing shirts, thrashing the goodies and doing dialogues, Salman has given his fans a lot of opportunity to whistle.

technical side

The rural and urban environment of Maharashtra has been shown well by cinematographer Karan Rawat. On the other hand, editor Bunty Nagi wins hearts in a few scenes, such as Rahul running on the streets of Pune in the film’s climax and flashbacks showing glimpses of his decisions. But some of the scenes and dialogues seem to be too convoluted. Especially the second half of the film seems very drawn out, due to which the climax does not leave much impact.

music

The music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and Hitesh Modak. There are total four songs in the film and all four are average. Varun Dhawan has a cameo in the Ganpati version song Vighnaharta, which stirs up a bit of excitement. The rest of the songs do not leave any impression.

