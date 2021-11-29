Antim The Final Truth Opening Weekend Box Office Report | The Final Truth Box Office – Opening Weekend Earnings
good progress on sunday
Last on Sunday, the theater recorded 21 per cent occupancy. The morning shows of the film started with an occupancy of 11 per cent and reached 18.5 per cent in the afternoon. In the evening shows, the film registered an occupancy of 32 per cent attracting more viewers and again this figure reached 24 per cent in the night.
Aayush’s debut earning
Interestingly, with its opening weekend, Aayush Sharma has also crossed the total box office collection of his debut film. Aayush Sharma’s debut film was Loveyatri, which earned a total of 10.3 crores while opening only 1 crore at the box office.
stable performance
The performance of the last remained stagnant throughout the day on Sunday. The film registered an occupancy of up to 35 percent in cities like Mumbai and Pune. In Mumbai, where about 600 shows of the film are running, in Pune this number is around 180. Last has to share the screen with Sooryavanshi and Satyamev Jayate 2.
Earning effect not shown
Even though the final box office release came a day after John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2, the clash didn’t affect the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer out of nowhere. It is believed that this film can earn up to 25 crores in the first week.
hit in 12 days
If the last one earns 25 crores in the first week, then in 12 days the film will take out its box office and will move towards the hit category. The budget of this Mahesh Manjrekar film is only 30 crores and it will probably be called the lowest budget film of Salman Khan till date.
worldwide box office
While the film is doing well in India, it is also doing well in overseas. In two days, the film has earned 17 crores worldwide while earning 5 crores in overseas. At the same time, the earnings figures for the third day are yet to come.
