Antim The Final Truth Opening Weekend Box Office Report | The Final Truth Box Office – Opening Weekend Earnings

good progress on sunday

Last on Sunday, the theater recorded 21 per cent occupancy. The morning shows of the film started with an occupancy of 11 per cent and reached 18.5 per cent in the afternoon. In the evening shows, the film registered an occupancy of 32 per cent attracting more viewers and again this figure reached 24 per cent in the night.

Aayush’s debut earning

Interestingly, with its opening weekend, Aayush Sharma has also crossed the total box office collection of his debut film. Aayush Sharma’s debut film was Loveyatri, which earned a total of 10.3 crores while opening only 1 crore at the box office.

stable performance

The performance of the last remained stagnant throughout the day on Sunday. The film registered an occupancy of up to 35 percent in cities like Mumbai and Pune. In Mumbai, where about 600 shows of the film are running, in Pune this number is around 180. Last has to share the screen with Sooryavanshi and Satyamev Jayate 2.

Earning effect not shown

Even though the final box office release came a day after John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2, the clash didn’t affect the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer out of nowhere. It is believed that this film can earn up to 25 crores in the first week.

hit in 12 days

If the last one earns 25 crores in the first week, then in 12 days the film will take out its box office and will move towards the hit category. The budget of this Mahesh Manjrekar film is only 30 crores and it will probably be called the lowest budget film of Salman Khan till date.

READ Also Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation

-->