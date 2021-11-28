Antim The Final Truth Worldwide Box Office Salman Khan Ayush Sharma film opens huge overseas | Ultimate The Final Truth Worldwide Box Office Collection
Ayush Sharma’s Breakthrough
The final one, if seen, is a breakthrough for Aayush Sharma. Aayush Sharma is getting a lot of praise for his work from this film. His last film Loveyatri earned only 11 crores at the box office. At the same time, this figure has been touched in the last two days. Obviously this film has brought a guarantee of box office success for Aayush Sharma.
Salman’s lowest earning
Last will be the lowest grossing film of Salman Khan’s career in the last few years. So far, a weekend of 17 crores is being expected from the film. This figure is usually crossed by Salman Khan with the opening of his films. In this sense, the last will be included in the lowest grossing films of his career.
Great debut of Mahima Makwana
TV’s superstar Mahima Makwana has made her film debut from last. Mahima Makwana is guaranteed a successful debut with this film. When Salman Khan is in the film, then such a guarantee is automatically available. If sources are to be believed, Mahima Makwana had replaced Balika Vadhu star Avika Gaur in this film.
only last of 30 crores
Last is not the most expensive film. The budget of the film is only 30 crores. In such a situation, it is believed that the success of the film at the box office is guaranteed. In a week or at most 12 days, this Aayush Sharma film of Salman Khan, will take out its budget and set the flag of a hit at the box office.
Marathi movie remake
Last The Final Truth is a remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Mahesh Manjrekar has directed both the versions. Interestingly, Salman Khan’s character Rajveer in the film was earlier offered to Shahrukh Khan but due to some reasons, Shahrukh could not do the film. If seen, it turned out well for Aayush Sharma as the box office success of the film with Salman Khan has come with a guarantee.
target after opening
The last has earned 5.2 crores on Saturday after opening 4.5 crores. Now it is believed that the film can earn 7-8 crores on Sunday. Overall, the lifetime collection of the final is believed to be 32 – 35 crores, after which this film will prove to be a hit at the box office.
