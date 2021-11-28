Antim The Final Truth Worldwide Box Office Salman Khan Ayush Sharma film opens huge overseas | Ultimate The Final Truth Worldwide Box Office Collection

Ayush Sharma’s Breakthrough

The final one, if seen, is a breakthrough for Aayush Sharma. Aayush Sharma is getting a lot of praise for his work from this film. His last film Loveyatri earned only 11 crores at the box office. At the same time, this figure has been touched in the last two days. Obviously this film has brought a guarantee of box office success for Aayush Sharma.

Salman’s lowest earning

Last will be the lowest grossing film of Salman Khan’s career in the last few years. So far, a weekend of 17 crores is being expected from the film. This figure is usually crossed by Salman Khan with the opening of his films. In this sense, the last will be included in the lowest grossing films of his career.

Great debut of Mahima Makwana

TV’s superstar Mahima Makwana has made her film debut from last. Mahima Makwana is guaranteed a successful debut with this film. When Salman Khan is in the film, then such a guarantee is automatically available. If sources are to be believed, Mahima Makwana had replaced Balika Vadhu star Avika Gaur in this film.

only last of 30 crores

Last is not the most expensive film. The budget of the film is only 30 crores. In such a situation, it is believed that the success of the film at the box office is guaranteed. In a week or at most 12 days, this Aayush Sharma film of Salman Khan, will take out its budget and set the flag of a hit at the box office.

