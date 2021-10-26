Antim Trailer: Salman overshadows Aayush, the trailer of ‘Antiam’ came out; Fans were blown away by this dialogue of Bhaijaan

Antim Trailer: In the film, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are seen giving tough competition to each other. In such a situation, the fans say that Salman Khan seems to be overshadowing Ayush.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s most awaited film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has been released. In the film, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are seen giving tough competition to each other. In such a situation, the fans say that Salman Khan seems to be overshadowing Ayush. After watching the trailer, most of the fans are saying that Salman has been presented with strong dialogues. At the same time, Aayush is also getting good response from the audience.

Salman Khan fans are loving a particular dialogue from the film’s trailer- ‘You are the brother of Pune, I am already the brother of Hindustan.’ Salman’s style of saying this dialogue is winning the hearts of his fans. Apart from this, the fans were also seen scrutinizing the film trailer closely. A user named Sura Arjun said- ‘Sallu Bhai understands very well that the character is more important than the hero, so he has adopted the formula to change his routine look.’

A comment came in the name of Yadav which said – Looks like the villain is ready to overtake Salman’s stardom. A user named Farhan said- Ayush’s dubbing is wrong? LoveYatri was right. One user wrote – The trailer looks very promising, but it is interesting to see if it does not turn out like Radhe.

Let me tell you, Salman’s final is being eagerly awaited. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. In this film of Salman, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be seen messing with him. It is evident from the trailer of the film that in this film of Salman Khan, the main hero and Aayush Sharma is a villain.

Aayush has worked very hard to play the character of Villain, this can be gauged from his gestures. At many places in the film, Aayush is seen hulk with confidence in front of Salman Khan, which is quite fun in itself. (Salman Khan wanted to become a director, not an actor, used to wander from door to door with the script; Read the full story)

Salman Khan is seen in the role of a Sardar who is an honest policeman in the film. The film ‘Antim’ is releasing in theaters on November 26, 2021. Apart from Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, the film also stars Mahima Makwana, who will be seen romancing Aayush Sharma.