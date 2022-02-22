Antisemitic flyers found in multiple cities across the country, investigations underway



According to local reports, communities in multiple cities across the country have reported a disturbing trend of leaving anti-Semitic flyers in their vicinity in recent weeks.

In the Bay Area of ​​California, Florida, Texas and Colorado cities, flyers have been provided with plastic sandwich bags claiming to be Jewish and misrepresenting COVID-19. Some have even called members of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Jewish.

A flyer on a driveway in Colville, Texas, claims “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” FOX4 Dallas reports.

“In a concerted effort in cities across the country, anti-Semitic and other racist materials were distributed overnight in clean sandwich bags in some parts of our city,” Colville Mayor Richard Newton said in a written statement Sunday.

In the cities where the planes were found, other local leaders have similarly said that there is no place for hatred in their communities.

“I’m not going to go through this and read. I’ll just pick them up,” said a Colville resident.

Residents of Miami Beach, Florida, and Surfside told WSVN-TV that hate speech was written on the back of a plane left there in late January.

“One of the things they say is ‘sacrificing people, including Jews, sometimes when needed,'” one resident said of the flyers. “I mean, this is me, this is hate speech.”

Parker, located outside of Denver, Colorado, said similar “disturbed” and “annoying” flyers were distributed throughout the weekend, the Denver Channel reported.

On the west coast, areas around the Gulf region were also targeted by similar antisemitic flyers, the second time, FOX2 Oakland reported.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “It’s driven by hatred of Jews. And it’s an opportunity to use COVID to blame Jews or COVID.”

Authorities in the affected area are investigating the incident.