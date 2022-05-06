Antonio Brown dismisses Colin Kaepernick comparison: ‘He’s been treated good’



Antonio Brown touched Colin Kepernick in a recent podcast interview when he discussed how his free agency is running this offseason after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

Brown spoke with June Archer on ThisIs50.com in an episode published Wednesday.

When Archer tried to talk about Copernicus and Brown’s free agency, the wide receiver ruled out any comparison between him and the quarterback who hasn’t played since 2016.

“Colin Copernicus isn’t AB. Colin Copernicus isn’t even from Hood. He’s not even from Liberty City. So, I don’t want to mention his name,” said Free-Agent Wide Receiver. “AB is a valuable football player. Last year AB had stats, touchdown.”

Brown grew up in Liberty City, a suburb of Miami. In 2019, Brown talked about the gang violence around him but was determined not to be defined by the negative environment and said he was lucky enough to have a support system around him to get him on the path to football.

Archer started talking about how Kapernik had been “treated” and Brown interrupted, saying that free-agent quarterback 49ers have generally been well-behaved since leaving, especially referring to the documentary he made with Netflix that last The year was broadcast on streaming platforms.

“He’s been treated well,” Brown said. “He (a) got the Netflix documentary. Don’t catch it. Look, this is the wrong thing in the world. We think, ‘Oh, Copernicus has been treated so badly because they don’t let him play football.’ Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either. Looks like BT aint for me either.

Brown makes the difference between him and Copernicus.

“Kepernick, I think he’s a great man. He stood up for a great cause but he doesn’t understand. He’s not from Liberty City. He didn’t even make it. Friends like me, they forbid you. Give you a deal. “I’m not really an icon right now. You don’t see them writing any books about me,” he said.

“You’re telling me, Joe Colin Kepernick, what has he done? What is he doing now? Do you see him? I’m on the street every day now – people see me. They get excited. You know why? Because I make them feel good. They Relationships can happen. They know what’s really going on. But they know I’m still smiling and I can get over it.

“Colin Copernicus created all the chaos then went to cut corners. I’m in people’s faces every day.”

Copernicus started a firestorm in the 2016 season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice. He was released after the season and failed to join another team. He accused the NFL owners of helping to keep him out of the league – which was settled.

He has since sought to return to the party after comparing the NFL draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and for defending the police movement.

The Buccaneers let Brown down after a storm off the field in a game in January.