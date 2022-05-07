Antonio Brown made ‘valid points’ about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says



Former NFL star Shawn Merriman on Friday said Antonio Brown’s rumors about Colin Copernicus were not far off.

Brown appeared on multiple podcasts this week and said that Kepernick has been treated “well” since the San Francisco 49ers left after the 2016 season.

Brown commented on Kaepernick’s Nike deal, adding that the quarterback’s skills were “trash” and that he didn’t really want to play football anymore. Brown also questioned Copernicus’ work in the community.

Merriman, who played for the San Diego Chargers, spoke to TMZ Sports.

“He made some valid points about Colin Kepernick, saying, you know, he took money from the NFL. Settlement. Nike ads – all these things,” said the former linebacker.

“Well, I think a lot of people think that way about Colin Kepernick going on, and his chance to get back into the NFL, and it didn’t.”

Merriman said the messenger had a problem with Brown’s comments.

“We’ve got the message. But people aren’t trying to listen to the messenger,” Merriman said. “If you listen to what he said, he actually made a few valid points there.”

Copernicus started a firestorm in the 2016 season when he knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial and social injustice. He left after the season and failed to sign with the other team. He accused the NFL owners of helping to keep him out of the league.

He has since sought to return to the league after comparing the NFL draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the police movement to make it meaningless.

The Buccaneers let Brown down after a storm off the field in a game in January.