Sports

Antonio Brown made ‘valid points’ about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Antonio Brown made ‘valid points’ about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says
Written by admin
Antonio Brown made ‘valid points’ about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says

Antonio Brown made ‘valid points’ about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former NFL star Shawn Merriman on Friday said Antonio Brown’s rumors about Colin Copernicus were not far off.

Brown appeared on multiple podcasts this week and said that Kepernick has been treated “well” since the San Francisco 49ers left after the 2016 season.

Brown commented on Kaepernick’s Nike deal, adding that the quarterback’s skills were “trash” and that he didn’t really want to play football anymore. Brown also questioned Copernicus’ work in the community.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kepernick (7) is looking for a receiver during the second quarter of the team's NFC Divisional play-off against the Green Bay Packers on January 12, 2013 in San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kepernick (7) is looking for a receiver during the second quarter of the team’s NFC Divisional play-off against the Green Bay Packers on January 12, 2013 in San Francisco.
(AP Photo / Tony Aveler, file)

Merriman, who played for the San Diego Chargers, spoke to TMZ Sports.

“He made some valid points about Colin Kepernick, saying, you know, he took money from the NFL. Settlement. Nike ads – all these things,” said the former linebacker.

“Well, I think a lot of people think that way about Colin Kepernick going on, and his chance to get back into the NFL, and it didn’t.”

Antonio Brown dismisses Colin Kepernick’s comparison: ‘He was treated well’

San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawn Merriman against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1, 2006, in Baltimore.

San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawn Merriman against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1, 2006, in Baltimore.
(Al Messrs. Schmidt / Getty Images)

Merriman said the messenger had a problem with Brown’s comments.

“We’ve got the message. But people aren’t trying to listen to the messenger,” Merriman said. “If you listen to what he said, he actually made a few valid points there.”

READ Also  Kyle Connor scores 47th, Jets rally for win over Kraken

Copernicus started a firestorm in the 2016 season when he knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial and social injustice. He left after the season and failed to sign with the other team. He accused the NFL owners of helping to keep him out of the league.

He has since sought to return to the league after comparing the NFL draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the police movement to make it meaningless.

Shawn Merriman of the San Diego Chargers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 2, 2007, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Shawn Merriman of the San Diego Chargers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 2, 2007, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
(Jamie Square / Getty Images)

The Buccaneers let Brown down after a storm off the field in a game in January.

#Antonio #Brown #valid #points #Colin #Kaepernick #exNFL #star

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment