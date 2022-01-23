Antonio Brown says ‘a couple teams called’ since release from Buccaneers

Antonio Brown says ‘a couple teams referred to as’ since release from Buccaneers



Will Antonio Brown make a return to the NFL? In accordance with the previous All-Professional large receiver, he’s been receiving calls from teams.

In an interview with Advanced.com , Brown stated “a couple teams referred to as” as he plans for an “alternative to play once more” within the NFL.

“I’m a soccer participant, man,” Brown, a four-time All-Professional wideout, instructed the journal. “I’m an expert athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my most important factor. A couple teams referred to as.”

Brown was launched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month after he walked off the sphere through the crew’s regular-season sport in opposition to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown has a proper ankle damage that reportedly wants surgical procedure, however there’s nonetheless hope that he may return to a crew through the convention championship sport or the Tremendous Bowl.

It’s extremely unlikely that one of many remaining contenders signal Brown until a major damage occurs to a ability place participant, but when he does return to the sphere, he may make an instantaneous contribution. In the course of the interview with Advanced, Brown admitted that he ought to have dealt with his departure from Tampa Bay in a different way.

“I may have dealt with my feelings higher from strolling off the sphere and making a distraction, however in that second, I simply didn’t need to be part of it no extra,” he stated.