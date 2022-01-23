Sports

Antonio Brown says ‘a couple teams called’ since release from Buccaneers

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Antonio Brown says ‘a couple teams called’ since release from Buccaneers
Written by admin
Antonio Brown says ‘a couple teams called’ since release from Buccaneers

Antonio Brown says ‘a couple teams referred to as’ since release from Buccaneers

Will Antonio Brown make a return to the NFL? In accordance with the previous All-Professional large receiver, he’s been receiving calls from teams.

In an interview with Advanced.com, Brown stated “a couple teams referred to as” as he plans for an “alternative to play once more” within the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers large receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the sphere after throwing his tools into the stands whereas his crew is on offense through the third quarter of an NFL soccer sport in opposition to the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 
(Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media through AP)

“I’m a soccer participant, man,” Brown, a four-time All-Professional wideout, instructed the journal. “I’m an expert athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my most important factor. A couple teams referred to as.”

Brown was launched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month after he walked off the sphere through the crew’s regular-season sport in opposition to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

ANTONIO BROWN INSISTS THERE’S ‘NOTHING WRONG’ WITH HIS MENTAL HEALTH

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seems to be on previous to the sport in opposition to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Photographs)

Brown has a proper ankle damage that reportedly wants surgical procedure, however there’s nonetheless hope that he may return to a crew through the convention championship sport or the Tremendous Bowl.

READ Also  Asamoah Gyan: Yahaya Mohammed has a word of advice for Ghana legend

It’s extremely unlikely that one of many remaining contenders signal Brown until a major damage occurs to a ability place participant, but when he does return to the sphere, he may make an instantaneous contribution. In the course of the interview with Advanced, Brown admitted that he ought to have dealt with his departure from Tampa Bay in a different way.

Antonio Brown onstage during his single release party at Sins of Sapphire on January 09, 2022 in New York City.

Antonio Brown onstage throughout his single release social gathering at Sins of Sapphire on January 09, 2022 in New York Metropolis.
(Johnny Nunez/Getty Photographs)

“I may have dealt with my feelings higher from strolling off the sphere and making a distraction, however in that second, I simply didn’t need to be part of it no extra,” he stated.

#Antonio #Brown #couple #teams #referred to as #release #Buccaneers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts