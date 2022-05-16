Antonio Brown says he wants to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler



Regardless of being a proficient huge receiver, Antonio Brown has but to make it to an NFL roster since his launch from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this yr.

Now, Brown’s enjoying profession within the NFL could also be over.

The previous Steelers star tweeted on Monday about his need to return to Pittsburgh, so he can retire with the workforce after a dismal departure in 2019.

“Simply need a Steeler to retire,” he wrote.

The Brown have spent their first 9 NFL seasons with the Steelers because the workforce drafted him from Central Michigan within the sixth spherical of the 2010 NFL Draft. The seven-time professional bowler and four-time All-Professional made 11,207 catches in his NFL profession in Pittsburgh and a whole of 837 catches in 74 touchdowns.

Though his discipline manufacturing was excellent, Brown was traded to Auckland in 2019, simply months after the connection between him and the Steelers deteriorated.

Brown later made it clear on Monday that he didn’t need to proceed enjoying for the Steelers after practically three years of buying and selling. Huge receiver stated he solely wants to retire with the workforce.

“Jass will not play in retirement so we clear up,” Brown wrote.

After an sudden departure from the Raiders and the New England Patriots, Brown lastly signed with the Buccaneers, the place he received a Tremendous Bowl.

Pacman Jones agrees with Antonio Brown on a Colin Kepernick level

Tampa Bay launched Brown after deciding to transfer in the midst of their return towards the New York Jets in January.

Brown stated he was involved about an ankle damage through the recreation the place he dropped out of his uniform dramatically. Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Aryans stated the huge receiver didn’t speak to the coach or workforce physician about his ankle.

As a substitute, the Aryans pinned the issue on Brown, complaining about getting the ball.

It’s unknown right now what he will do after leaving the submit.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin discusses the concept of ​​signing a huge receiver in 2020.

“I’d say this, as soon as a steiler, at all times a steiler,” Tomlin stated At that time ESPN. “We now have had super success with Antonio for over 9 years. As a human being we are going to at all times be serious about his development and growth, and we shall be open to help him, however we have now no present enterprise pursuits right now.”

