Antonio Brown sees Tom Brady unretiring in the near future

10 seconds ago
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer receiver Antonio Brown thinks Tom Brady’s retirement won’t last long.

TMZ Sports reports that Brown believes his former quarterback has not yet finished with football. Brown told the outlet that he thinks Brady will return to the field in 2022.

Soccer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (12) during a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, FL

(Image courtesy of Getty Images by Simon Brutti / Sports)

When asked if he thought Brady was “going to retire for good,” Brown replied, “Why would he do that ?!”

Antonio Brown # 81 and Tom Brady # 12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

(Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1 after 22 seasons, but TMZ reported QB recently said he was satisfied with his decision.

The 44-year-old called it a career after surprisingly passing 67.5% in his second season with the Buccaneers, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) are celebrating a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Wild-Card Playoff football game against the Washington football team on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Landover.

(AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

It seems that even Rob Gronkowski thinks GOAT could be back in a few years.

