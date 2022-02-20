Antonio Brown sees Tom Brady unretiring in the near future



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer receiver Antonio Brown thinks Tom Brady’s retirement won’t last long.

TMZ Sports reports that Brown believes his former quarterback has not yet finished with football. Brown told the outlet that he thinks Brady will return to the field in 2022.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

When asked if he thought Brady was “going to retire for good,” Brown replied, “Why would he do that ?!”

Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1 after 22 seasons, but TMZ reported QB recently said he was satisfied with his decision.

The 44-year-old called it a career after surprisingly passing 67.5% in his second season with the Buccaneers, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

It seems that even Rob Gronkowski thinks GOAT could be back in a few years.