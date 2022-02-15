Antonio Brown spends time with Lamar Jackson on Super Bowl Sunday



Can Antonio Brown join the Baltimore Ravens seriously next year?

While it’s not close to being official, the potential move could happen soon. On Sunday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted a picture of himself with Brown on his Instagram.

Brown posted pictures on his own Instagram while at Sophie Stadium for the Super Bowl LVI. Former All-Pro wide receiver Kanye West and his two children were sitting next to North and St.

In late January, Brown joined former broad-receiver Brandon Marshall in the “I’m Athlete” podcast, and Marshall asked him who he wanted to play next as a signal-caller.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said at the time.

“Who do you want to play for?” Marshall replied.

“Action Jackson,” Brown says. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. করে Shout out to Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.

Jackson came in to interview Brown on the podcast, and he retweeted the video with a smiling purple devil emoji. Brown was once rumored to be joining Ravens in April 2020 when he was working with Jackson and his cousin Marquis Brown. After the video appeared on social media, Jackson was asked if he wanted Ravens Brown to sign.

“I’d be happy if they signed him,” said Jackson Brown, who is coming to the 2019 season where he traded from Steeler to Riders. Instead, Brown was later released and signed with the Patriots. After a game with the team, he was released on sexual charges.

“He’s a great player. He’s shown it every year when he’s been with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision,” Jackson said.

Brown’s NFL future is uncertain, but he has made it clear who he wants to play with next year.