Antonio Brown takes shots at Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Bucs in latest social media post

12 seconds ago
Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about two months ago, but the former All-Pro wide receiver is still taking shots at the company, head coach Bruce Aryans and former quarterback Tom Brady on his social media account.

On Monday, Brown posted an image of what appeared to be an MRI or X-ray of his injured ankle and he decided to go to the books, coaches and future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Antonio Brown # 81 and Tom Brady # 12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

(Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

“They deliberately tried to hit me – buccaneers,” Brown wrote. “You sent me there knowing I was still injured. Tom [Brady] He said he would throw when I came to play to hit. I came. He did not throw it. Imagine being hit while playing with it and lying too much (sic). The coach said, “If I can’t run, get FK out of here.” F – k you all MF. Still, stop me @nfl (sic). “

Since it was cut by the Brown Bucs, the drama is not over yet.

Brown insisted that Aryans forced him to play with an injured ankle, but the coach denied his allegations. Aryans further claimed that his explosion occurred because he did not get football in the game against the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) are celebrating a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Wild-Card Playoff football game against the Washington football team on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Landover.

(AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

In late January, Brown said, “Send full podcast“That Brady was only his friend because he was good at playing football.

“To me, a friend is someone behind you,” Brown said at the time. “Not everyone in sports is going to be your friend. Why is Tom Brady my friend? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings about what friendship is.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady reacts with # 12 Antonio Brown # 81 in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 26, 2021.

(Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

Brown was even more surprised at why he wasn’t paying more than Bucs if Brady really tried to help him improve with the company. He accused Bucs of paying 200,000 for mental health treatment.

Brown’s future in the NFL remains unclear. He was last seen in the Super Bowl with Kanye West, with whom he is partnering to launch the Donda Sports brand.

