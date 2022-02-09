Sports

Antonio Brown will be at the Super Bowl in a $2M suite

Antonio Brown will be at the Super Bowl in a $2M suite
Antonio Brown will be at the Super Bowl in a $2M suite

Antonio Brown is starting his post-NFL career with a new role as the president of Kanye West’s newly-founded Donda Sports organization.

Brown was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early January after dramatically exiting the field mid-game against the New York Jets.

Antonio Brown onstage during his single release party at Sins of Sapphire on January 09, 2022 in New York City.

Antonio Brown onstage during his single release party at Sins of Sapphire on January 09, 2022 in New York City.
(Johnny Nunez / Getty Images)

The 33-year-old first announced his new position on Instagram on Saturday, and his first measure of business seems to be the purchase of a $ 2.2 million suite and tickets for Super Bowl LVI.

“WE THE OWNERS NOW,” Brown wrote in the Instagram post. “Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t – we say WE WILL”

The image Brown posted shows an invoice for the 18-person owners suite for 2 million and six VIP seats for $ 195,000 that he booked.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady # 12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown # 81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady # 12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown # 81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

Brown continued in the post: “As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION !!!

“We will be hosting community events this weekend, and inviting kids with their families to the game, let’s give people the Donda Experience… It’s A Family Affair.”

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.
(AP Photo / Adam Hunger)

Brown posted video and images of his meetup with West just after his NFL exit as the Bucs were preparing for their playoff run.

Maxim reports that during that same time period, he also told hosts of the Full Send Podcast that his NFL career may not be over.


