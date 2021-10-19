Antonio Griezmann signs a deal worth Rs 9.28 billion with Barcelona; Atletico told wrong, threatened legal action

Barcelona has signed Antoine Griezmann: Lionel Messi’s club Barcelona signed French striker Antoine Griezmann on Friday for 120 million euros ($135 million). Atletico Madrid are furious about this and may take legal action against Griezmann. The Catalan club has not paid enough to trigger the player’s release clause, according to Atletico Madrid. France forward Griezmann, 28, turned down Barcelona’s offer last year, but announced in May this year that he was leaving Atletico. Griezmann stayed with Atletico for five seasons.

Barcelona have been trying to lure Griezmann to the Nou Camp since November 2017, but Griezmann signed a new five-year deal with Atlético in June 2018 with a buyout clause of 200 million euros, up from 1 this year. fell to 120 million euros on July. Atletico said Griezmann’s announcement of leaving the club on May 14 was proof that a deal had already been struck between the player and Barcelona. “Atlético Madrid considers that the amount deposited is insufficient to cover the buyout clause (of Griezmann), as it is clear that the agreement between the player and FC Barcelona was between 200 million euros and 120 million euros,” the club said in a statement. million before it was reduced to Euro.

Barcelona announced the deal with Griezmann on Friday. In it, he revealed his new five-season contract with Griezmann, which involved an estimated 800 million euros. Barcelona issued a statement saying “FC Barcelona has paid for 120 million euros in horse trading to release Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.”