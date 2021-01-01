antonov an-26: Russia-Japan tensions, Japanese Defense Ministry accuses Russian plane of violating its airspace

After the Chinese submarine, now Russia’s Antonol N-26 aircraft has infiltrated Japanese airspace. The Russian aircraft was then pulled out by Japanese Air Force fighter jets in action. A Russian plane twice violated Japanese airspace near Hokkaido Island on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, a Chinese submarine was caught patrolling near Japanese waters.According to Kyodo News Agency, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador and expressed strong objections. Russia has also issued a letter of protest to Japan over the issue. It is claimed that the Russian aircraft were civilian, not military. However, Japan has not provided any information on this.

What is the dispute between Russia and Japan

Japan claims its territorial rights on the Kuril Islands. Japan calls these islands Uttar Pradesh. He was captured by the Soviet Union in the last days of World War II and has been the subject of controversy ever since. Decades of diplomatic efforts to negotiate a deal have so far yielded no tangible results. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also worked hard to end the conflict with Russia.

Russian naval patrol near Kuril Islands

The Eastern Fleet of the Russian Navy has continued patrolling to protect the Kuril Islands. Russia’s Eastern Fleet is responsible for security in the Pacific. The fleet includes several lethal warships and submarines. The Russian navy also conducts military exercises and missile tests near the disputed islands.

Video: Russian navy’s caliber cruise missile fails, launches and falls into sea

The Russian prime minister’s visit to the islands also sparked controversy

In July this year, when Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean, Japan had sharply objected. Japan’s Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Tekio Mori summoned Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo, Mikhail Glujin, to protest. Meanwhile, protesting in front of Russia, he called for an immediate end to the high-profile visit.