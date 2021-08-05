Antony Blinken’s Meeting With Dalai Lama Representatives Angers China

China on Thursday reacted strongly to the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Dalai Lama’s representative in New Delhi. China said it violated America’s commitment to recognize Tibet as part of China and not support Tibet’s independence.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan said that the Tibet issue is purely an internal matter of China. Foreign interference is not allowed in this. He said that the 14th Dalai Lama is by no means a religious person but a political exile. He has long been engaged in anti-China separatist activities and attempts to separate Tibet from China. China strongly opposes all contact between foreign officials and the Dalai Lama.

Zhao Lijan said that any formal contact between the US and the Dalai bloc violates the US commitment. Zhao said that he appeals to the US not to interfere in China’s internal affairs in the name of Tibet. The United States lived up to its commitment not to cooperate with the forces of Tibetan independence in the Chinese opposition.

Blinken met with Tibetan government-in-exile official and Dalai Lama representative Ngodup Dongchung on Wednesday. This is a clear signal to China that the Biden administration will continue to support the Tibet issue. At the meeting, Dongchung thanked Blinken for the US’s continued support to the Tibet movement.

A US State Department spokesman said the secretary of state had the opportunity to meet with Dongchung, the representative of the Dalai Lama. He says that whenever a foreign leader or official meets the Dalai Lama or his representatives, China reacts like this. It doesn’t matter to them.





