Antony Sher, Actor Acclaimed for His Versatility, Dies at 72



In 1968, Mr Sher moved to London with his parents and auditioned for both the Central School of Speech and Drama and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Both rejected him. The letter from the Royal Academy, he recalled, was particularly traumatic. “We urge you to pursue a different career,” it said.

He got a place at Weber Douglas Academy, where his teachers included Steven Berkoff, then performed with the theater group Gay Sweatshop before starring in Willie Russell’s Beatles musical “John, Paul, George, Ringo … and Burt”. Which was transferred to the West End. While the show was running, Mr. Sher met fellow actor Jim Hooper, with whom he was to live for the next 18 years.

It took Mr. Sher a long time to openly admit that he was gay; He had two relationships with women after drama school and a short marriage in 1989 before he publicly confessed his homosexuality. Instead, he wrote that the revelation had “no effect.”

He initially tried hard to remove any traces of identity in South Africa, telling people that he was British. “I’m not just ashamed of racism,” he wrote. “I was ashamed to come from a culturally desolate region. If you are a white South African, how can you be a famous actor? ”

After “The History Man”, Mr. Sher appeared in a handful of films, including “Mrs. Brown” and “Shakespeare in Love”, but his career remained theatrical. He overcame his cocaine addiction in the mid-1990s and later commented that the experience could be used while playing Falstaff.

“For the actor,” he said, “nothing is wasted.”