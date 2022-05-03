Antti Raanta, Hurricanes beat Bruins in playoff series opener



Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-round goals and Antti Raanta was strong in the net as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night in their first game of the first round play-off series.

Ranta made 35 saves the following season of his first career where No. 1 goaltender Frederick Andersen was ruled out due to injury. He held on against the opening upswing of the Boston game to keep Carolina in it before Jarvis and Niderwriter broke a scoreless tie by scoring about two minutes apart in the second period.

Carolina never surrendered that leadership. Tuvo Tervinen and Vincent Trochek added third-period goals, which helped Carolina maintain control and then extend a lead in the opener of this best-of-seven series.

Andrei Svetnikov broke the victory mark with an empty-net goal at 17:59, which turned out to be an impressive third round against a team that had twice expelled Carolina from the playoffs in recent years.

Taylor Hall scored for Boston in the third half, beating Ranta in the circle after Eric Howler feeds from the noise behind the net. Pinging to the left post after a minute, he almost tied the game. But these were the only real mistakes for Runter, who made routine glove stops with more impressive diving saves or post-to-post slides.

The Hurricanes have won the Metropolitan Division, winning the division title for the second season in a row. And they’ve reached the post-season for the fourth consecutive season, starting with a nine-year playoff drought, the first time since the former Hartford Wheelers moved to North Carolina in 1997.

But the first two of those runs ended against the Bruins, first a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference Final in 2019 and a five-game defeat in the first round of the Toronto Bubbles a year later.

This time, they are starting with a series lead.

Linus Ulmark finished with 20 saves for the Bruins, who have lost four matchups this year to a 21-2 combined score with Carolina.

NHL Commissioner Gary Batman was in attendance, smiling and offering a wave of heartfelt bosses as they showed up on the videoboard during the second-period stoppage.

Retired Hurricanes captain Justin Williams blew the pregam storm-warning siren to take the team to the ice, followed by Kim and Penn Holderness – a Raleigh family who recently won CBS’s “The Amazing Race” reality contest – for a second term.

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis was the third to sound the siren. First-year coach Tarr Hills led the way in the NCAA Championship game and heard a lot of excitement about the hurricanes sharing with UNC rivals North Carolina State.

