Anu Malik accused of copying music of Israel national anthem for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh | Anu Malik was accused of copying the music of Israel’s national anthem, such a theft was caught!

New Delhi: Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s second gold medal at the Olympics after Israeli gymnast. Soon after this, singer-composer Anu Malik started trolling on social media. Netizens flooded Twitter with tweets. You must be wondering why this happened. In fact, after Dolgopyat won the gold medal, Israel’s national anthem ‘Hatikvah’ was played in Tokyo and the Israeli flag was hoisted in honor.

Anu Malik’s song resembles the Israeli national anthem

When some netizens from India saw the video, they found similarities between the national anthem of Israel and Anu Malik’s 1996 song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh…’. Soon this fact was caught by many others and hundreds of people started tweeting on Twitter. Everyone agreed that Anu Malik’s song is similar to the national anthem of Israel. In an instant, Anu Malik started trending on Twitter.

accused of copying music

Many netizens have trolled the musician for ‘copying’ or ‘stealing’ the music of the national anthem of another country. Many people were also seen making fun of Anu Malik.

Anu Malik had confidence Israel will never win a gold and his robbery will remain hidden https://t.co/PJQClHAJHx — Straight Cut (@StraightCut_) August 1, 2021

Bollywood copied Israel’s national anthem tune, this is next level ….. Anu Malik !! https://t.co/bZ0VUjJ0dG — Veer Phogat (@VeerPhogat1) August 1, 2021

It took 25 years and Olympic gold to realise That Anu Malik copy “Mera Mulk Mera Deshttps://t.co/Nrgd3uokSM — August 1, 2021

Anu Malik has been involved in controversies in the past too.

Anu Malik is a famous Bollywood music composer and has given music for many hit films during his career. He has worked on songs like ‘Tumse Mile Dilka Jo Hal’, ‘Ali Re Ali’, ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’, ‘Chamma Chamma’ and many more. However, Anu Malik has been embroiled in controversies many times before. Even before this, he has been accused of copying music. At the same time, during the #MeToo movement, many female singers like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra also accused her of harassment.

