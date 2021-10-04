Anu Malik’s brother Abu Malik: Anu Malik’s brother Abu Malik lost his beloved dog Genghis Khan, broke it and now files an FIR

In a video of Abu Malik, the brother of famous Bollywood singer Anu Malik is seen crying. A picture of his beloved pet dog, Genghis Khan is seen in his arms and Abu is crying and telling him what happened. He has also lodged an FIR with the police in this regard.

In the video, Abu says he took his pet to the clinic for an X-ray, where he held his body in his hand. In the video, Abu says that because of this grief, no one in our house ate food or slept for 5 days.





Abu says, ‘I have just come to register an FIR against that clinic at the police station. I want this man to be punished and told the value of life. I know there are many other problems in the world and it doesn’t make much difference.

Describing his pet as his life, Abu is also seen talking to animal lovers about supporting him.