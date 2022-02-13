Anuj Anupama will get the fever of Valentines Day the romantic video of both of them went viral

A new twist is going to come soon in the TV serial ‘Anupama’. This Valentine’s Day, Anupama is going to be seen expressing her love to Anuj.

New twists are being seen in the TV serial ‘Anupama’. This show is very much liked by the audience. Fans are very fond of the pairing of Anuj and Anupama. At the same time, Anupama and Anuj’s love story is also going to be seen moving forward in the serial’s story. Anupama is soon going to express her heart to Anuj in the show. At the same time, the next episode of the show is going to be special on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Anuj’s 26-year-old dream is going to be fulfilled soon in ‘Anupama’. On this Valentine’s Day, Anupama is now going to speak her heart to Anuj. During this, Anuj and Anupama will be seen romancing. Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupama, shared a promo video of the same episode on her Instagram handle.

In this video shared by Rupali Ganguly, it can be seen that Anuj and Anupama are seen coming closer to each other. Anupama and Anuj will romance on this special day of Valentine’s Day, this episode is going to air on 16 February. This romantic video of both is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Anupama is looking very beautiful in this viral video and Anuj’s eyes are not going away from her. In the video, fans are liking this style of Anupama and Anuj very much. On the other hand, seeing Anupama, the fans are missing Rahul after seeing Anjali and Anuj.

This romantic video of Anupama and Anuj has created a ruckus on social media. Fans were waiting for the meeting of Anuj and Anupama for a long time.

Rupali Ganguly wrote in the caption with this video, ‘February is fab Anupama’s life’s first Valentine’s Day special will surely happen, want to know what you guys want it to be! And what do you guys think about Anupama and Anuj’s Valentine’s Day? Exciting week ahead’.

At the same time, his fans are praising him by commenting fiercely on this video. One of his fans wrote ‘Super duper excited.. Can’t wait till 16th February’, another wrote ‘Valenti’s Day of Anupama and Anuj will be very special and memorable’.